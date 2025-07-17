403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Anupam Kher Praises Rising Actor Aryan Katyal For Tanvi The Great Cameo
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 17th July 2025: Rising Actor Aryan Katyal made his red carpet debut at the star-studded premiere of Tanvi The Great, directed by Anupam Kher. Though his role as a soldier is brief, Aryan left a strong impression, so much so that Anupam Kher personally acknowledged his performance at the premier of the movie at NMACC, Mumbai today, praising his screen presence and growth as an actor.
Tanvi The Great is an emotionally stirring tale of courage, determination, and hope. The film follows the inspiring journey of a young girl who dares to dream beyond her circumstances. Directed by Anupam Kher, the film is already being hailed as one of the most heartfelt stories of the year, blending powerful performances with a socially relevant narrative.
Speaking about his experience, Aryan shared: "Being part of Tanvi The Great has been an unforgettable experience. To work under the direction of Anupam sir, someone I trained under at Actor Prepares, felt truly full circle. I'm thankful for the opportunity and excited to keep moving forward on this journey."
The Delhi-born, Mumbai-based actor is a graduate of Actor Prepares, Anupam Kher's renowned acting school, and has previously trained with theatre groups like Asmita and Rangshila.
In recent years, Aryan has carved a niche for himself in the digital and commercial space with leading roles in campaigns for Spotify, Payu, Zomato, SBI, Shoppers Stop, Titan, and more. His charismatic screen presence and ease in front of the camera have earned him attention in Punjabi music videos and branded content alike.
While Aryan's role in the film is brief, his presence on the red carpet made a strong impression. With a solid training foundation and growing body of work, Aryan Katyal is clearly one to watch in the coming years.
Tanvi The Great is an emotionally stirring tale of courage, determination, and hope. The film follows the inspiring journey of a young girl who dares to dream beyond her circumstances. Directed by Anupam Kher, the film is already being hailed as one of the most heartfelt stories of the year, blending powerful performances with a socially relevant narrative.
Speaking about his experience, Aryan shared: "Being part of Tanvi The Great has been an unforgettable experience. To work under the direction of Anupam sir, someone I trained under at Actor Prepares, felt truly full circle. I'm thankful for the opportunity and excited to keep moving forward on this journey."
The Delhi-born, Mumbai-based actor is a graduate of Actor Prepares, Anupam Kher's renowned acting school, and has previously trained with theatre groups like Asmita and Rangshila.
In recent years, Aryan has carved a niche for himself in the digital and commercial space with leading roles in campaigns for Spotify, Payu, Zomato, SBI, Shoppers Stop, Titan, and more. His charismatic screen presence and ease in front of the camera have earned him attention in Punjabi music videos and branded content alike.
While Aryan's role in the film is brief, his presence on the red carpet made a strong impression. With a solid training foundation and growing body of work, Aryan Katyal is clearly one to watch in the coming years.
Company :-Avian WE
User :- Pearleen Katyal
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Bydfi Joins Seoul Meta Week 2025, Advancing Web3 Vision And South Korea Strategy
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Record Growth Fuels Next Phase For Revolving Games - Games Publishing, IP Deals & Player Expansion
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment