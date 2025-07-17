403
BTC/USD Forex Signal Today 17/07: Bitcoin Eyes (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bullish view
- Buy the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 125,000. Add a stop-loss at 115,000. Timeline:1-2 days.
- Sell the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 115,000. Add a stop-loss at 125,000.
Data shows that the supply held by exchanges has been in a downtrend, moving from the year-to-date high of 1.5 million in January to 1.2 million today.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewBTC/USD Technical AnalysisThe daily chart shows that the BTC/USD pair has been in a strong bull run in the past few days. It moved from a low of 74,723 in April to a high of 123,000 earlier this week.Bitcoin has remained significantly higher than the 50-day and 100-day Weighted Moving Averages (WMA). The MACD indicators have continued to rise, while the Relative Strength Index has moved above 70.The BTC/USD pair has remained above the key resistance point at 110,000, the upper side of the cup-and-handle pattern. It has also moved above the upper side of the bullish flag pattern.Therefore, the pair will likely continue rising as bulls target the key resistance level at 130,000. A drop below the support at 110,000 will invalidate the bullish forecast.Ready to trade Bitcoin in USD ? We've shortlisted the best MT4 crypto broker in the industry for you.
