Upsize Clinic Opens New Dallas Location Featuring Breakthrough Male Procedures

Board-Certified Physician Dr. Brad Sellers Brings Non-Surgical Male Procedures to North Texas Men

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Upsize Clinic , the nation's leading provider of non-surgical male related procedures, today announced the opening of its newest location in Dallas, Texas. The new clinic, located at 5232 Forest Lane, Suite 170, offers comprehensive male procedures under the direction of board-certified physician Dr. Brad Sellers.The Upsize Clinic Dallas location represents the company's continued expansion across the United States, providing men with safe, minimally invasive alternatives to surgical procedures. Since its founding in 2023, Upsize has performed over 1,500 procedures with a 98% satisfaction rate and zero serious complications.Revolutionary Upsize Procedure Available in DallasThe flagship Upsize procedure utilizes advanced hyaluronic acid dermal fillers combined with proprietary microcannula technology to deliver immediate, measurable results. The non-surgical treatment provides men with enhanced confidence through male procedures that increase girth by approximately 1-1.5 inches per session, with results lasting up to two years.“We created Upsize to provide men with a safe, effective alternative to the risks inherent in surgical procedures,” said Dr. Brad Sellers, Medical Director of Upsize Clinic Dallas.“Our goal is to offer a solution that delivers real results without the dangers or complications of more invasive options.”Unlike traditional surgical alternatives that can cost $15,000-25,000 and require weeks of recovery, the Upsize procedure is performed in-office under local anesthetic in under 45 minutes. Patients typically resume normal activities the same day, making it an ideal solution for busy professionals in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.Advanced Technology Sets Upsize ApartThe Upsize Clinic employs breakthrough microcannula technology that virtually eliminates the risk of filler migration – a common complication with other procedures. This proprietary injection technique ensures smooth, uniform results without lumps or irregularities, delivering natural-looking results that patients can see and feel immediately.The procedure uses FDA-approved hyaluronic acid dermal fillers (off-label for male procedures) that have been safely used in cosmetic medicine for decades. All Upsize physicians undergo specialized certification and training in the company's proprietary techniques.Innovative Firm-X Procedure for Comprehensive EnhancementIn addition to girth enhancement, Upsize Clinic Dallas offers the groundbreaking Firm-X procedure, which utilizes injections of botulinum toxin for erectile dysfunction (ED) treatment. This innovative treatment involves injecting botulinum toxin into the corpus cavernosum to relax smooth muscle in the blood vessels, improving blood flow and erection quality.Academic studies on botulinum toxin injections for ED have shown significant improvement in erectile dysfunction, with peak effects occurring at 6 months post-injection. The Firm-X procedure offers several benefits:Enhanced Erection Quality: Improved blood flow leads to firmer, more sustainable erectionsIncreased Length: Patients may experience modest length increases of approximately 1cmReduced Shrinkage: Enhanced flaccid appearance through improved blood vessel functionLong-lasting Results: Effects typically last 6 months, requiring only bi-annual treatmentsMany Dallas patients choose to combine the Upsize procedure with Firm-X treatment for comprehensive results that address both size and performance.Accessible Pricing and Financing OptionsUpsize Clinic Dallas offers competitive pricing starting at $3,990, with the average patient investing around $7,000 for optimal results. Flexible financing options make male procedures accessible from just $175 per month with approved credit – a fraction of the cost of surgical alternatives.“We believe every man deserves access to safe, effective male procedures,” added Dr. Sellers.“Our financing programs ensure that financial considerations don't prevent men from achieving their confidence goals.”Expert Leadership and Medical ExcellenceDr. Brad Sellers brings extensive experience in male procedures to the Dallas market. As part of the Upsize network of 20 physician affiliates, Dr. Sellers has undergone comprehensive training in the company's proprietary techniques and maintains the highest standards of patient care and safety.The Upsize Clinic was founded by Stanford-trained anesthesiologist Dr. Joel Pash and cosmetic surgeon Dr. Jack Friedlander, who trained at Rush University. Together, they combined their medical expertise with an entrepreneurial vision to address long-ignored needs in men's health. Their breakthrough approach has garnered significant media attention and positioned Upsize as the leader in non-surgical male procedures.Convenient Dallas LocationThe new Upsize Clinic Dallas facility is strategically located at 5232 Forest Lane, Suite 170, providing easy access from I-635 and the Dallas North Tollway. The clinic features private consultation rooms, state-of-the-art medical equipment, and complimentary parking for patient convenience.The clinic serves men throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, including Plano, Richardson, Garland, Irving, and surrounding communities. Extended hours and same-day consultation and treatment options accommodate busy schedules.About Upsize ClinicUpsize LLC is a pioneering medical practice specializing in non-surgical male procedures. Founded in 2023 and headquartered at 5 Medical Plaza Drive, Suite 150, Roseville, California 95661, the company has rapidly expanded to serve patients across the United States with a network of board-certified physicians. Upsize's proprietary dermal filler techniques and commitment to safety have made it the trusted choice for over 1,200 patients seeking male related procedures to increase confidence.For more information about Upsize Clinic Dallas or to schedule a consultation, visit or call the clinic directly.Media Contact:Gen MarinaUpsize LLC5 Medical Plaza Drive, Suite 150Roseville, CA 95661Phone: 1-628-246-8884Email: ...Website:Additional Resources:Learn more about Upsize: /about-upsize/Dallas location details:Firm-X procedure information: /penis-neuromodulatorDermal fillers and neuromodulators for use in male procedures have not been evaluated by the FDA. Physicians use these products off-label for male procedures. Results may vary. 