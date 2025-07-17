Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
India Orders Fuel Switch Inspections of Boeing Planes

2025-07-17 07:47:31
(MENAFN) India’s civil aviation authority has directed all national airlines to examine the fuel control switches on their Boeing aircraft.

This move comes shortly after a preliminary probe into the June Air India disaster revealed that fuel flow had ceased mere moments after departure.

The tragic accident involved a UK-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, which had 242 individuals on board.

The jet crashed into the residential facility of a medical institution in Ahmedabad shortly after taking off on June 12.

The disaster claimed nearly all lives, with just one passenger surviving.

Additionally, nineteen people on the ground perished as a result of the impact.

On Monday, the Indian aviation watchdog declared it had issued the inspection mandate in response to several domestic and foreign airlines independently initiating checks on the latch mechanisms associated with the fuel switches.

As reported by a news outlet, the inspection order encompasses both Boeing 787 Dreamliners and 737 models.

A preliminary assessment released on Saturday by India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau attributed the crash to an abrupt halt in the fuel flow to the engines.

According to the findings, cockpit levers managing the fuel flow were toggled to the "cut off" setting seconds after the aircraft became airborne, which led to the termination of fuel supply to both engines.

