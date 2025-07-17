403
Musk Cuts Ties with House Speaker
(MENAFN) Elon Musk has reportedly altered his mobile number and is no longer replying to attempts at contact from US House Speaker Mike Johnson, according to the lawmaker himself.
Johnson stated that Musk took this step as he was trying to persuade the Tesla and SpaceX chief of the advantages that President Donald Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill” would provide.
The tech mogul, who had drawn closer to Trump during the Republican leader’s election run and the initial phase of his presidency, has strongly criticized the sweeping tax-and-expenditure proposal.
This stance has fueled a visible falling-out between the ex-director of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and the president.
Speaking on the most recent edition of the ‘Pod Force One’ podcast, affiliated with the New York Post, Johnson recounted that he had sent Musk a “long text message, and then his phone number changed.”
“[Later I] realized I was sending it out into the ether somewhere and he never read it, so I look forward to meeting with him in person,” Johnson noted, explaining his efforts to bring Musk and Trump back onto friendly terms.
The speaker said he hoped Musk could “fully understand what we’re doing and remind him of the strategy,” in relation to the controversial fiscal measure.
