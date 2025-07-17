Humaira Asghar's Parents Reject Financial Crisis Claims, Suspect Foul Play In Daughter's Death

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) In their first-ever media interview, the parents of actress Humaira Asghar expressed serious doubts over the nature of their daughter's death, indicating it may not have been a natural one.

Speaking to local media in Lahore, they also refuted claims that she was suffering from a financial crisis prior to her death.

“She Was Our Beloved Daughter, Not What Social Media Portrays”

Humaira's parents opened up about the grief and distress they've experienced, both from their daughter's tragic demise and from the harsh speculation circulated online.

“Who doesn't love their daughters?” her father, Dr. Asghar Ali, remarked.“We loved our daughter deeply, but social media was flooded with poisonous comments about us.”

Why Didn't the Family Collect the Body?

Addressing widespread speculation about their delay in collecting Humaira's body, Dr. Asghar confirmed that they were contacted by Sindh Police for the body's retrieval.

However, due to delays in post-mortem and other legal formalities, they could not immediately travel to Karachi.

Also Read: WFP, Pakistan Launch $9.8M Climate Resilience Project in Flood-Hit KP Districts

He explained,“If we truly refused to take the body, why would we have sent our son to Karachi? I was already devastated by my sister's sudden death and was unwell myself.”

“Her Death Was Not Natural,” Says Father

Humaira's father also raised suspicion about the circumstances of her death.“This doesn't look like a natural death,” he said.“Her body was found face-down in the storeroom, and the doors to the house were in a questionable state.”

Though he did not travel to Karachi personally, Dr. Asghar said that the information gathered so far strongly suggests that“something terrible happened to my daughter, either a grave injustice or a conspiracy.”

Parents Dismiss Financial Crisis Reports

When asked about reports suggesting Humaira was in financial distress, her father categorically denied them.“Such claims are completely false. If she were struggling, she would have told me.”

He added that Humaira was financially stable, earned well, and was generous when it came to charitable work.

“We Thought She Was in Turkiye,” Says Mother

According to Humaira's mother, her last phone conversation with her daughter was at the end of August 2024.“After that, every time we tried to call her, her number was off,” she said.

“I thought maybe she had gone abroad. She had mentioned traveling to Turkiye once, so I assumed she would get in touch once she returned.”

Mother Reveals Humaira Was Being Harassed

In a key revelation, Humaira's mother disclosed that during her last conversation, Humaira mentioned someone was bothering her and had managed to get her mobile SIMs blocked. However, she did not share any further details at the time.

“We Were Proud of Her, Not Angry,” Say Parents

Refuting claims that they had cut ties with Humaira due to her showbiz career, the parents said there was no estrangement.

“We supported her choices. She joined the entertainment industry with our consent, and we were proud of her achievements,” Dr. Asghar said.

Praise for Sindh Police's Investigation

Dr. Asghar also praised Sindh Police's efforts in handling the case.“Even though Humaira wasn't directly connected to them in any official sense, the way they're handling this case with seriousness is commendable.”

Humaira Asghar was found dead on July 8, 2025, in her rented apartment in Karachi's Ittehad Commercial area, where she had been living since 2018. The initial post-mortem report indicates that she likely passed away in October 2024.

The police investigation is still ongoing, while her parents have called for the full truth to be uncovered.“If this is proven to be murder, the perpetrator must be brought to justice,” they urged.