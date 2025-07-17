403
Death Toll Of Mall Fire In Iraq Reaches 61
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, July 17 (KUNA) -- Iraqi Ministry of Interior on Thursday reported the rise in number of mall fire casualties to 61, adding that a higher investigation committee was formed to look into the incident.
In a press release, the Ministry explained that most victims passed away inside restrooms due to suffocation, and 14 completely charred bodies were found and yet to be identified.
Civil defense teams managed to rescue more than 45 person stuck inside the building.
The Iraqi Interior Minister directed that an investigation committee be formed with experts in the field to ascertain fire causes, and identify defects accurately and transparently.
Last night, a five-story mall in Wasit governorate erupted in fire. The hypermarket was inaugurated only seven days ago. (pickup previous)
