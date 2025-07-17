403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Rare Mars Rock Sells for USD5.3 Million at Auction
(MENAFN) A significant Martian meteorite was sold for $5.3 million at a geological and archaeological auction in New York on Wednesday.
The meteorite, named NWA 16788, weighs 25 kilograms (54 pounds) and was unearthed in Niger’s Sahara Desert in November 2023.
It had been launched from Mars due to a powerful asteroid strike and journeyed across 225 million kilometers to reach Earth.
Meteorites are fragments of comets, asteroids, or meteoroids that survive their passage through Earth's atmosphere and land on its surface.
Though the final bid for the Martian rock was $4.3 million, the overall amount, including additional fees, reached $5.3 million.
The identity of the buyer remains undisclosed, as reported by the auction house Sotheby’s.
The meteorite, described by Sotheby’s as an "unbelievably rare" reddish-brown stone, is one of only around 400 known Martian meteorites ever found on Earth.
This specimen is also 70% larger than the second-largest Martian fragment discovered on the planet, representing nearly 7% of all Martian material present on Earth.
The meteorite, named NWA 16788, weighs 25 kilograms (54 pounds) and was unearthed in Niger’s Sahara Desert in November 2023.
It had been launched from Mars due to a powerful asteroid strike and journeyed across 225 million kilometers to reach Earth.
Meteorites are fragments of comets, asteroids, or meteoroids that survive their passage through Earth's atmosphere and land on its surface.
Though the final bid for the Martian rock was $4.3 million, the overall amount, including additional fees, reached $5.3 million.
The identity of the buyer remains undisclosed, as reported by the auction house Sotheby’s.
The meteorite, described by Sotheby’s as an "unbelievably rare" reddish-brown stone, is one of only around 400 known Martian meteorites ever found on Earth.
This specimen is also 70% larger than the second-largest Martian fragment discovered on the planet, representing nearly 7% of all Martian material present on Earth.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Bydfi Joins Seoul Meta Week 2025, Advancing Web3 Vision And South Korea Strategy
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Record Growth Fuels Next Phase For Revolving Games - Games Publishing, IP Deals & Player Expansion
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment