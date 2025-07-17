403
Zelenskyy Appoints New Defense Minister
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Wednesday that he has submitted the necessary documents to parliament to appoint former Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal as the new defense minister.
Zelenskyy also made a pledge to ramp up Ukraine’s domestic arms production, with the goal of meeting half of the country’s frontline weapon needs within the next six months.
Earlier in the day, the Ukrainian parliament approved Shmyhal’s resignation from his role as prime minister, along with the dismissal of his entire cabinet.
In his proposal, Zelenskyy nominated Economy Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko to take over as the new head of the government.
The president also confirmed that strategic industries would now be managed under the Defense Ministry, with Herman Smetanin appointed to lead Ukroboronprom, the state-owned arms manufacturer.
At present, roughly 40% of the weapons used by Ukrainian forces are produced domestically.
Zelenskyy stressed that increasing local arms manufacturing is crucial not only to support Ukraine’s ongoing war efforts but also to expand military operations into Russian territory.
The president further argued that such a strategy would compel Russia to face the consequences of President Vladimir Putin’s continued refusal to negotiate a ceasefire.
