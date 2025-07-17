MCAN Health Introduces MCANCareTM: A Holistic Post-Operative Recovery for International Patients

- Gülsultan Doğan, MCAN Health FounderISTANBUL, TURKEY, July 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MCAN Health has long been a leader in redefining the global medical travel experience by providing safety, comfort, and innovation into every patient's plastic surgery in Turkey.As the first internationally accredited medical travel company in Turkey, MCAN Health has consistently raised the bar with forward-thinking services, including in-hotel nurse visits, comprehensive revision coverage, and sustainability initiatives such as hybrid electric vehicles for patient transfers. The organization's patient-first philosophy continues to drive new standards in care.Building on this legacy, MCAN Health proudly launches MCANCareTM , an exclusive, nurse-led post-operative program designed to deliver one-on-one clinical support and personalized recovery management throughout a patient's stay in Turkey.What is MCANCareTM?MCANCareTM is a comprehensive, structured recovery service that bridges the gap between hospital discharge and full patient independence. It is led by in-house, multilingual nurses who provide daily visits, monitor healing, and ensure that every patient feels safe and supported during their hotel recovery phase.Rather than leaving patients to navigate post-op care alone, MCANCareTM brings expert clinical support directly to them whether at the hospital bedside or in the comfort of their hotel room. This program reflects MCAN Health's commitment to maintaining world-class care at every step of the medical journey.Why Personalized Recovery Care MattersFor many international patients, one of the most stressful aspects of medical travel is the period after surgery, especially when far from home. Questions around how to manage wounds, medication, pain, or unexpected side effects can be daunting without medical guidance.MCANCareTM addresses this critical gap by ensuring no patient recovers alone. It provides trusted, hands-on support, delivered by professionals who understand the patient's language, needs, and concerns. This proactive approach enhances both the recovery experience and medical outcomes.Key Benefits of MCANCareTM for Plastic Surgery Patients in TurkeyMCANCareTM transforms traditional post-surgery recovery into a premium and personalised care experience, offering:- Daily Nurse Visits at the Hotel: MCAN nurses perform dressing changes, monitor vital signs, help with garment use and showering, and offer post-op medication guidance and emotional support.- 24/7 Medical Access: Patients can reach their nurse team at any time, ensuring they're never alone in unfamiliar surroundings.- Seamless Transition from Hospital to Hotel: Patients are guided through every stage, from pre-op preparation to check-out, by dedicated nursing staff.- Direct Surgeon Coordination: Nurses serve as a bridge between the patient and surgeon, ensuring concerns are addressed in real time.Shortly, international patients receive round-the-clock, personalized recovery assistance to help reduce complications and improve outcomes withMCANCareTM.Gülsultan Doğan:“You're safe. You're supported. And we're with you, at every step of the way.”Gülsultan Doğan, the founder and CEO of MCAN Health, shares the motivation behind the pioneering service MCANCareTM as follows:“For us, healing begins with compassion, and MCANCareTM brings that compassion directly to the patient's door. Thus, we created MCANCareTM to help our patients feel safe, cared for, and understood, every single day of their recovery. Every visit, every check-in, every moment of care is our way of saying: 'You're safe. You're supported. And we're with you, at every step of the way.'”Redefining the Medical Travel StandardMCAN Health continues to lead with innovation in medical travel by creating a comprehensive, three-tiered care model that addresses every phase of a patient's journey-not just during the procedure, but before and long after.- MCANAssuranceTM provides structured post-surgery revision support, giving patients peace of mind in the rare event of complications or unsatisfactory results.- MCANCareTM offers in-person, nurse-led clinical care throughout a patient's stay in Turkey, ensuring a safe and supported recovery from hospital discharge to departure.- MCANFollowTM ensures continuity of care after patients return home, with long-term monitoring and ongoing communication via dedicated aftercare teams.Together, these services form a unique, fully integrated ecosystem of care which is rarely matched in the medical tourism industry. By focusing on the full continuum of support, MCAN Health empowers patients to make confident, informed decisions while knowing they are never left alone at any stage of their journey.About MCAN HealthBased in Istanbul, MCAN Health is a globally recognized medical travel provider specializing in plastic surgery in Turkey along with hair transplants and weight-loss treatments. With multilingual teams, international accreditations, and an 8.8 Net Promoter Score, MCAN Health is trusted by thousands of patients from the UK, Europe, and beyond.MCAN Health's mission is to deliver exceptional medical outcomes with an unmatched standard of care through transparency, innovation, and unwavering patient support.

