Trump states only ‘stupid people’ care about Epstein Files
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has criticized members of his own Republican Party for continuing to focus on the Jeffrey Epstein case, calling them “stupid and foolish” for keeping the issue alive. His remarks follow a recent Department of Justice (DOJ) and FBI report claiming that no secret list of high-profile Epstein clients exists, contradicting earlier suggestions from Trump himself.
Epstein, arrested in 2019 on charges of child sex trafficking, was later found dead in his New York jail cell. Many skeptics believe he was murdered to protect influential figures allegedly tied to his activities.
Posting on Truth Social on Wednesday, Trump wrote that Republicans pressing the issue were merely helping the Democrats and that he no longer wanted their support. Speaking later at the White House, Trump said Attorney General Pam Bondi could release additional files but accused certain Republicans of needlessly fueling the controversy.
Last Saturday, Trump labeled the Epstein scandal a fabricated “hoax” by Democrats, expressing frustration that some of his former supporters believed it.
The DOJ’s memo last week reaffirmed there is no evidence of a client list. However, Bondi previously claimed on Fox News to have such a list “on [her] desk.” The DOJ also released surveillance footage meant to dispel murder theories, but it only shows part of a stairwell with a noticeable one-minute gap, raising further questions.
The DOJ’s findings have triggered backlash from conservative lawmakers and media figures. Elon Musk mocked the situation on X with a meme suggesting no one has been held accountable for Epstein’s crimes. House Speaker Mike Johnson called on Bondi to clarify her statements.
Trump’s former strategist Steve Bannon warned that ongoing internal disputes over the issue could cost Republicans up to 40 House seats in 2026 and potentially the White House in 2028.
