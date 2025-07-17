More than six in 10 homeowners claim their homes are a 'work in progress' that will take them another four years to finish.

A poll of 2,000 homeowners found gardens and outdoor areas are most likely to be left in limbo, followed by the kitchen or bedrooms.

Outstanding tasks include unpainted ceilings, cracks or holes in the walls, and peeling wallpaper.

While 19 per cent whose homes aren't quite up to scratch have issues with missing skirting boards or coving.

As many as 70 per cent are in the middle of some kind of DIY job - including renovating their bathrooms, updating light fittings and re-tiling kitchens.

But living in an unfinished space negatively affects the mood of 50 per cent whose homes aren't in perfect nick.

Simon Ribchester, head of design at home renovation company, Beams [], which commissioned the research, said: "Do you know anyone whose home is truly 'finished'?

“It's quite a rarity, and usually by the time you're putting the finishing touches to one room, the first one you renovated looks like it needs attention again.

“Also, people have different strengths and weaknesses when it comes to DIY, so while one person may love painting, another may be better at assembling furniture, for example.”

The study went on to find 65 per cent get very or somewhat frustrated when there are small or unfinished tasks around the home.

Of those with unfinished jobs, 41 per cent cite a lack of time, 35 per cent a lack of money – and 29 per cent struggle with motivation.

And the kitchen was deemed the space that would be most disruptive to live in if it was unfinished, according to the OnePoll data.

More than four in 10 (42 per cent) people who have improved their homes, have spent more than expected in the last two years.

In total they've spent an average of £3,226 more than they were planning to, as projects got out of hand.

For 31 per cent small fixes added up to more than they were expecting, while 19 per cent had to pay out to re-do something that had gone wrong.

A third (32 per cent) have also wasted materials or supplies for home renovations or improvements, due to changing plans or mistakes.

With just over half (53 per cent) saying sustainability is important when planning their home DIY projects.

Ribchester added:“Whether you're a seasoned DIYer or just starting out, the best approach is to always plan thoroughly, do your research, and don't be afraid to ask for help.

“When in doubt, calling in a professional could save you more than just money – it could save you a massive headache later on.”