Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Oman Strongly Condemns Israeli Occupation Attacks On Syria


2025-07-17 03:04:59
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, July 17 (KUNA) -- The Sultanate of Oman strongly condemned on Thursday the Israeli occupation attacks on Syria, its national sovereignty, and the blatant violations of international law.
In a statement, the Omani Foreign Ministry urged the international community, especially the UN Security Council, to uphold its legal and moral duties and ensure the full withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces from occupied Syrian territories.
The ministry called for an end to all hostile actions harming civilians, stressing the need for a comprehensive political solution under UN Resolution 2254, aiming to restore Syrian stability through a Syrian-led transitional process.
The Ministry affirmed Oman's full support for Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity and expressed solidarity with the Syrian people.
It also called for enhanced international efforts to protect civilians and alleviate their suffering by providing necessary humanitarian aid. (end)
nfa


MENAFN17072025000071011013ID1109812245

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search