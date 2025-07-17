403
Oman Strongly Condemns Israeli Occupation Attacks On Syria
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, July 17 (KUNA) -- The Sultanate of Oman strongly condemned on Thursday the Israeli occupation attacks on Syria, its national sovereignty, and the blatant violations of international law.
In a statement, the Omani Foreign Ministry urged the international community, especially the UN Security Council, to uphold its legal and moral duties and ensure the full withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces from occupied Syrian territories.
The ministry called for an end to all hostile actions harming civilians, stressing the need for a comprehensive political solution under UN Resolution 2254, aiming to restore Syrian stability through a Syrian-led transitional process.
The Ministry affirmed Oman's full support for Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity and expressed solidarity with the Syrian people.
It also called for enhanced international efforts to protect civilians and alleviate their suffering by providing necessary humanitarian aid. (end)
