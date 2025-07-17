Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Moci Announces Recall Of Ford F-Line Trucks, 2024 Model


2025-07-17 02:13:18
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI), in cooperation with Almana Motors Company, the authorised dealer of Ford Trucks, has announced the recall of Ford F-line trucks, 2024 model, due to a malfunction in the remote control's key fob actuator.

The Ministry said the recall campaign comes within the framework of its ongoing efforts to protect consumers and ensure that car dealers follow up on vehicle defects and repairs.

The Ministry said that it will coordinate with the dealer to follow up on the maintenance and repair works and will communicate with customers to ensure that the necessary repairs are carried out.

The Ministry has urged all customers to report any violations to its Consumer Protection and Anti-Commercial Fraud Department.

