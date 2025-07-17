Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,190 Over Past Day

2025-07-17 02:08:30
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Ukrinform.

In addition to manpower, Russian forces also lost the following equipment over the past day: 11,029 (+4) tanks, 22,996 (+1) amored combat vehicles, 30,438 (+43) artillery systems, 1,440 (+0) multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 1,197 (+1) air defense systems, 421 (+0) aircraft, 340 (+0) helicopters, 46,414 (+250) operational-tactical UAVs, 3,491 (+0) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) warships / boats, one (+0) submarine, 55,383 (+154) vehicles and fuel tankers, 3,932 (+0) units of specialized equipment.

These figures are being updated.

Read also: Ukrainian forces deny Russian capture of Malynivka in Zaporizhzhia region

As reported by Ukrinform, as of 22:00 on July 16, there were 112 combat engagements on the front lines; in the Pokrovsk sector, Russian forces attacked Ukraine's Defense Forces positions 36 times.

