Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,190 Over Past Day
In addition to manpower, Russian forces also lost the following equipment over the past day: 11,029 (+4) tanks, 22,996 (+1) amored combat vehicles, 30,438 (+43) artillery systems, 1,440 (+0) multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 1,197 (+1) air defense systems, 421 (+0) aircraft, 340 (+0) helicopters, 46,414 (+250) operational-tactical UAVs, 3,491 (+0) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) warships / boats, one (+0) submarine, 55,383 (+154) vehicles and fuel tankers, 3,932 (+0) units of specialized equipment.
These figures are being updated.Read also: Ukrainian forces deny Russian capture of Malynivka in Zaporizhzhia region
As reported by Ukrinform, as of 22:00 on July 16, there were 112 combat engagements on the front lines; in the Pokrovsk sector, Russian forces attacked Ukraine's Defense Forces positions 36 times.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Bydfi Joins Seoul Meta Week 2025, Advancing Web3 Vision And South Korea Strategy
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Record Growth Fuels Next Phase For Revolving Games - Games Publishing, IP Deals & Player Expansion
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment