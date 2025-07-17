KRAMBU Announces Partnership With Auradine And Paradox To Advance Sustainable Digital Infrastructure For AI And Bitcoin

COEUR D'ALENE, ID, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- KRAMBU Inc., a leader in regenerative data center infrastructure, today announced a strategic relationship with Auradine Inc ., a Silicon Valley innovator in sustainable computing and Paradox Data LLC , a specialist in energy generation, immersion cooling, and Bitcoin mining. This multi-party collaboration is designed to accelerate the deployment of next-generation AI and blockchain infrastructure optimized for energy efficiency, performance, and sustainability.Under the agreement, Auradine will supply up to 50 megawatts (MW) per year of cutting-edge Bitcoin mining systems, including air-cooled, immersion-cooled, and hydro-cooled platforms. KRAMBU and Paradox will deploy these systems across their U.S.-based facilities, leveraging direct liquid cooling (DLC), renewable energy systems, and hybrid data center architectures to lower operating costs and environmental impact.“This partnership brings together three highly aligned teams to solve some of the most complex challenges in sustainable computing,” said Travis Jank, President and Founder of KRAMBU.“Auradine's innovative hardware and software, combined with our renewable infrastructure and operational footprint, will enable us to deliver Bitcoin and AI compute with unprecedented efficiency.”The collaboration also includes joint development of advanced cooling technologies, co-commercialization of rack-level AI compute platforms, and deployment of grid-aware load balancing software to manage dynamic power and thermal loads across hybrid environments.“We are excited to work with forward-thinking partners like KRAMBU and Paradox who share our vision for decentralized, energy-aware infrastructure,” said Sanjay Gupta, Chief Strategy Officer at Auradine.“Together, we're creating a blueprint for how Bitcoin and low-power AI infrastructure can grow in harmony with sustainability goals.”“This collaboration is a powerful example of how innovation and strategic alignment can unlock new models for energy utilization and digital performance,” said Steve Wood, CEO of KRAMBU & Paradox.“By integrating renewable energy, advanced immersion cooling and next-generation ASICs; we're helping define the future of scalable, sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin and AI.”The Parties may pursue hybrid commercial models including hardware sales, shared upside agreements, and collaborative site partnerships. The MOU lays the foundation for long-term cooperation while allowing for flexibility in deployment-specific structures.___________________________About KRAMBU Inc.KRAMBU is a U.S.-based infrastructure company specializing in next-generation AI and blockchain data centers. Its expertise includes direct liquid cooling, renewable energy integration, and thermal reuse strategies that support high-density compute with minimal environmental footprint.About Auradine Inc.Auradine is a Silicon Valley technology company delivering secure, scalable, and sustainable computing platforms for blockchain and AI, applications. Its product portfolio includes advanced ASICs, hardware platforms, low power AI compute and orchestration software. Founded in 2022 by a team of seasoned entrepreneurs and technologists, Auradine boasts deep expertise and a proven track record in semiconductors, SaaS, and systems.About Paradox Data LLCParadox, a Veteran owned US Company is a specialist in energy generation, immersion cooling, and firmware optimization. The company designs and deploys high-efficiency digital infrastructure by combining energy systems, technical operations, and commercial strategies tailored for sustainable compute growth.Media Inquiries:.........

