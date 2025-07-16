CM Stalin To Chair DMK District Secretaries Meet Today, Review Party Membership Drive
The meeting will be conducted via video conference. According to a statement issued by DMK General Secretary Durai Murugan, the gathering will focus on reviewing and accelerating the party's ongoing membership drive under the banner of“Oraniyil Tamil Nadu – Membership Enrollment Campaign”.
Durai Murugan urged all district secretaries to attend the meeting without fail and said the primary agenda will be assessing the progress of the membership enrollment initiative.
The campaign is aimed at strengthening the DMK's grassroots presence by enrolling new members in every booth and preparing the party machinery for the upcoming elections.
The membership drive, which was launched earlier this year, is a key component of the DMK's broader electoral strategy.
Party sources indicate that CM Stalin has instructed local leaders to ensure that at least 30 per cent of voters in each booth are enrolled as DMK members, with daily reports being submitted to monitor progress.
This meeting is being viewed as a precursor to a series of high-level consultations expected to be held in the coming months.
With the Assembly polls expected in the first half of 2026, the DMK is working to consolidate its position and energise its cadres ahead of what is expected to be a fiercely contested election.
The party is also expected to unveil additional digital outreach measures and district-level strategies in the weeks ahead. This meeting marks the beginning of a more intense phase of internal mobilisation and planning under the direct leadership of Chief Minister K.
