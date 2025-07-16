TOKIO Exciting Anime Workshop Confirmed - Enjoy Summer Festival At Anime Tokyo Station This Summer Vacation
|
Photos from previous anime production workshops
TOKIO Exciting Anime Workshop Details
(1) Date & time:
Session 1: August 23, 2025, 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Session 2: August 24, 2025, 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
(2) Venue: 14F, Tokyu East 5, 2-25-5 Minami-Ikebukuro, Toshima-ku, Tokyo
*This is the building where Anime Tokyo Station is located.
(3) Target participants: Elementary and junior high school students
(4) Languages supported: Japanese and English
(5) Fee: Free
(6) Contents: Create a summer adventure with anime!
Join new friends and combine your ideas, imagination, and creativity to take on the challenge of making your first anime.
[Instructor Profile]
Mayuko Masaki
Animated Learning Facilitator. A pioneer in anime education with extensive practice in educational institutions from elementary schools to universities. Researching animation creation that serves as a bridge between society, education, environment, and the heart through connections with Denmark and the rest of the world. Recently began applications in medical care and therapy.
(7) Overview of participation:
- Capacity: 20 participants per session (selected via lucky draw) *Parents/guardians are welcome to accompany participants.
- Entry period: [Same for Sessions 1 and 2] July 10, 2025, 10:00 a.m. - July 27, 2025, 11:59 p.m.
- Entry method: Please apply using the dedicated form.
For details, please visit
(8) Event partner: animanoiroha
*Please be aware that details are subject to change without notice.
*Only beverages may be brought into the venue.
*Staff will take photographs for use in Anime Tokyo Station publicity and reporting materials. By participating, it is assumed that you understand and agree to these conditions.
*Please follow staff guidance when participating.
Venue Overview
- Name: Anime Tokyo Station (also known as "Anime Tokyo")
- Location: Floors B1 to 2F of Tokyu East 5 (2-25-5 Minami-Ikebukuro, Toshima-ku, Tokyo)
*4 minutes on foot from the East Exit of Ikebukuro Station
- Hours: 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. (last admission: 6:45 p.m. / Special exhibitions last admission: 6:30 p.m.)
- Closed: Mondays
* If Monday falls on a holiday, the venue will be open on Monday and closed on the following day
New Year's holiday period
May be closed on other days
Please check the venue website before coming.
- Admission fee: Free
- Website:
- SNS:
X | (@animetokyo_info)
Instagram | (@animetokyostation)
Inquiries regarding this press release
Public Relations Office of "Anime Tokyo Station" (Kyodo PR)
Contact person: Miri Yasuda
E-mail: ...
Press release:Source: Anime Tokyo Station
Sectors: Broadcast, Film & Sat, Daily News, Local Biz
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Shheikh.Io Launches SHHEIKH Token Presale For Blockchain-Backed Real‐World Asset Investments
- PEPESCAPE Launches Crypto Presale, Combining Memecoin Culture With Decentralized Finance Ecosystem
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
CommentsNo comment