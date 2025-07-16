Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ministry Of Municipality Receives SAG Award From Esri


2025-07-16 11:01:49
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Municipality, represented by the Urban Planning Affairs Sector, received the Special Achievement in GIS (SAG) Award, presented by the Environmental Systems Research Institute (Esri), during the Esri User Conference which is being held in San Diego, California, until July 18.
Director of the Survey Department at the Ministry of Municipality Ali al-Marzouqi received the award from the CEO of Esri Jack Dangermond, in the presence of a number of ministry officials during the conference's general session.
The Ministry of Municipality explained in a statement yesterday that this award comes in recognition of the efforts of the Urban Planning Affairs Sector in adopting and developing the latest GIS technologies, especially Plan Map and geographic data layers (GIS Layers), in addition to utilising them to serve the ministry's plans and the community in Qatar.
The SAG Award is awarded annually to government and private entities around the world, in recognition of their excellence in employing geographic information systems to serve and develop communities.

