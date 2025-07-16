403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ministry Of Municipality Receives SAG Award From Esri
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Municipality, represented by the Urban Planning Affairs Sector, received the Special Achievement in GIS (SAG) Award, presented by the Environmental Systems Research Institute (Esri), during the Esri User Conference which is being held in San Diego, California, until July 18.
Director of the Survey Department at the Ministry of Municipality Ali al-Marzouqi received the award from the CEO of Esri Jack Dangermond, in the presence of a number of ministry officials during the conference's general session.
The Ministry of Municipality explained in a statement yesterday that this award comes in recognition of the efforts of the Urban Planning Affairs Sector in adopting and developing the latest GIS technologies, especially Plan Map and geographic data layers (GIS Layers), in addition to utilising them to serve the ministry's plans and the community in Qatar.
The SAG Award is awarded annually to government and private entities around the world, in recognition of their excellence in employing geographic information systems to serve and develop communities.
Director of the Survey Department at the Ministry of Municipality Ali al-Marzouqi received the award from the CEO of Esri Jack Dangermond, in the presence of a number of ministry officials during the conference's general session.
The Ministry of Municipality explained in a statement yesterday that this award comes in recognition of the efforts of the Urban Planning Affairs Sector in adopting and developing the latest GIS technologies, especially Plan Map and geographic data layers (GIS Layers), in addition to utilising them to serve the ministry's plans and the community in Qatar.
The SAG Award is awarded annually to government and private entities around the world, in recognition of their excellence in employing geographic information systems to serve and develop communities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Atlas Adds 'All Of The Stablecoins' To Its Multi-Currency Banking Product
- Function Ushers In The Era Of Bitcoin Yield With Galaxy Digital As Investor In $10M Seed Round
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
CommentsNo comment