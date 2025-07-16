Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Sri Lankan Customs Seized 35 Kg Of Gold

2025-07-16 09:04:03
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) COLOMBO, Jul 17 (NNN-XINHUA) – The Sri Lankan Customs, seized the largest haul of gold, that was confiscated from an air passenger, in the country's history, a senior officer said.

Customs on Tuesday, seized 35 kg of gold worth 1.1 billion rupees (3.65 million U.S. dollars) from a passenger, at the Bandaranaike International Airport, said Seevali Arukgoda, a media spokesperson for the Sri Lankan Customs, yesterday, after completing an inspection of the smuggled goods.

He said, the customs launched an initiative to tackle illegal gold smuggling into the country, a few days ago, and that the initiative has already borne results.

Arukgoda said, the passenger with the gold, had arrived from Dubai, and is a frequent air traveller.– NNN-XINHUA

