Red White & Bloom Brands Confirms Date For Reconvened Annual General Meeting

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red White & Bloom Brands Inc.announces that its 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the“AGM”), which was originally convened and subsequently adjourned on July 11, 2025, will reconvene on August 8, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. (Pacific Time), at Suite 1890 – 1075 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, and by teleconference at 1-877-407-8816, Participation Code: 77783, followed by the # key. The reconvened meeting is being held in accordance with the Articles of the Company.

As previously disclosed, the AGM was adjourned to allow additional time for the Company to complete and present its audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 (the“Annual Financial Statements”).

Shareholders of record as of the record date previously set for the AGM will remain eligible to attend and vote at the reconvened meeting. Shareholders are encouraged to attend in person or participate via teleconference and to review the Company's materials in advance of the meeting.

The Annual Financial Statements and related management discussion and analysis are expected to be filed and made available to shareholders prior to the reconvened AGM, in accordance with applicable securities laws and stock exchange requirements.

About Red White & Bloom Brands Inc.

Red White & Bloom Brands is a multi-jurisdictional cannabis operator and house of premium brands operating in the United States, Canada and select international jurisdictions. The Company is predominantly focusing its investments on major U.S. markets, including California, Florida, Missouri, Michigan, and Ohio in addition to Canadian and international markets.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain information contained in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information is often identified by the use of words such as“plans,”“expects,”“may,”“should,”“could,”“will,”“intends,”“anticipates,”“believes,”“estimates,”“forecasts,” or variations of such words and phrases, including the negative forms thereof, as well as terms such as“pro forma” and“scheduled,” and similar expressions that refer to future events or outcomes.

Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, statements relating to the anticipated timing, review, completion, and filing of the Annual Financial Statements; the reconvening of the AGM of Shareholders on August 8, 2025, and the Company's ongoing business operations and regulatory compliance efforts.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks associated with audit completion processes; regulatory reviews and approvals; and the risk that the Company may not be able to complete its Annual Financial Statements within the timeframe currently anticipated.

There can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE COMPANY'S EXPECTATIONS AS OF THE DATE OF THIS NEWS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS.