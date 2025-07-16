External Ventricular Drain Market Expected To Touch USD 10.24 Bn By 2032, CAGR Of 5.8% Detailed In New Report Coherent Market Insights

External Ventricular Drainage (EVD) is a temporary neurosurgical procedure designed to relieve increased intracranial pressure by draining cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) from the brain's ventricular system. CSF-a clear, nourishing fluid-circulates within the ventricles and around the brain and spinal cord, cushioning and protecting neural tissue .

Request Sample Copy of this Report (Use Corporate eMail ID to Get Higher Priority) at:

Global External Ventricular Drain Market Key Takeaways According to Coherent Market Insights (CMI), the global external ventricular drain market size is estimated to be valued at USD 6.9 Bn in 2025 and further expand at a CAGR of 5.8%, reaching USD 10.24 Bn by 2032.

Traumatic brain injury is projected to remain the most lucrative application for external ventricular drains, accounting for a market revenue share of 36.2% in 2025.

By patient type, adult category is set to dominate the global external ventricular drain industry.

Based on end user, hospitals segment is expected to account for 85% of the global external ventricular drain market share in 2025.

North America is likely to remain the leading consumer of external ventricular drains, accounting for a global market share of 43.7% in 2025.

As per CMI's new global external ventricular drain market analysis, Asia Pacific is projected to account for more than one-fourth of the global industry share in 2025.

Rising Incidence of Neurological Disorders and TBIs Spurring Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights' latest global external ventricular drain market research report offers insights into key factors driving market growth. One such major growth driver is the increasing prevalence of neurological disorders and traumatic brain injuries (TBIs).

There is a spike in neurological disorders like intraventricular hemorrhages, hydrocephalus, and subarachnoid hemorrhages as well as TBIs. According to a study published by The Lancet Neurology, over 3 billion people globally are living with a neurological condition.

This surge in neurological conditions is expected to drive demand for external ventricular drains during the forecast period. These devices are widely used to drain cerebrospinal fluid from the brain's ventricles, often to relieve elevated intracranial pressure.

Get Up to 25% Discount on External Ventricular Drain Analysis Report !

Risk of Infections Hampering Market Growth

The prospective global external ventricular drain market outlook indicates steady growth. However, high risk of EVD-associated infections may limit market growth to some extent during the forthcoming period.

Frequent use of EVDs is linked to complications like infections (like meningitis and ventriculitis), catheter blockage, and hemorrhage. These infections pose a significant challenge to the adoption of EVDs, which may limit overall global external ventricular drain market demand during the forecast period.

Advancements in EVD Technologies Creating Growth Opportunities

The needs and preferences of neurosurgery and intensive care sectors are evolving rapidly due to increasing complexity of neurological conditions like hydrocephalus and TBIs. This shift is triggering innovation in external ventricular drain technologies, including improvements in catheter design, infection prevention strategies, and advanced monitoring systems.

These innovations in EVD technologies are improving procedural safety and outcomes. Similarly, integration with digital pressure monitors and automated CSF drainage systems is enhancing efficiency and clinician confidence. Such innovations will unlock lucrative growth opportunities for global external ventricular drain market companies.

The number of critical care units and neurosurgical centers across emerging nations like India, China, and Africa is increasing significantly. This expansion of healthcare infrastructure is expected to open new revenue-generation streams for external ventricular drain manufacturers.

Impact of AI on the External Ventricular Drain Market

Artificial intelligence (AI) is gradually transforming the external ventricular drain (EVD) market. It significantly enhances precision, safety, and overall patient care.

AI integration into modern EVD systems, featuring smart sensors and programmable drainage, allows continuous real-time monitoring of intracranial pressure and cerebrospinal fluid volume. This advancement supports timely clinical interventions while reducing the nursing workload.

AI-powered analytics are now being explored to predict pressure fluctuations, detect complications early, and help tailor drainage strategies. These technologies have the potential to reduce nursing workload, support timely interventions, and improve patient outcomes by minimizing adverse events.

Emerging Global External Ventricular Drain Market Trends

Increasing number of neurological procedures performed globally is expected to boost sales of external ventricular drain systems. These systems are routinely used in emergency and ICU setups for monitoring and managing intracranial pressure (ICP) in critical patients.

Rising geriatric population will play a key role in uplifting global external ventricular drain demand. This is because older people are more prone to neurosurgical conditions that often require EVD.

Growing prevalence of hospital-acquired infections is putting EVD systems with antimicrobial properties and closed drainage circuits into the limelight. To capitalize on this trend, leading players are prioritizing the development of antimicrobial catheters made with biocompatible, infection-resistant materials. These innovations aim to enhance patient safety and improve clinical outcomes.

Companies like Spiegelberg and Integra LifeSciences go one step further by developing smart EVD systems equipped with real-time monitoring, digital pressure control, and enhanced data analytics. These next-generation devices aim to provide more accurate and safer ICP management. Development and adoption of these advanced systems will further boost the global external ventricular drain market value during the forthcoming period.

Request Customization:

Analyst's View

“The global external ventricular drain industry is expected to grow steadily, owing to rising prevalence of traumatic brain injuries and neurological disorders, increasing number of neurosurgical procedures performed globally, and technological advancements in EVD systems,” said a senior analyst at CMI.

Current Events and Their Impact on the Global External Ventricular Drain Market