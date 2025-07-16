New Jersey Real Estate Attorney Christine Matus Details The Importance Of Title Searches In Property Transactions

In New Jersey's active real estate market, understanding the role of a title search is essential for buyers and sellers alike. Christine Matus ( ), a New Jersey real estate attorney and founder of The Matus Law Group, outlines the key reasons why title searches are critical in protecting property investments. With years of experience handling real estate legal matters across New Jersey, Christine Matus highlights how a thorough title search can uncover issues that could otherwise threaten the success of a transaction.

A New Jersey real estate attorney ensures each property transaction is built on a clear legal foundation. Title searches examine public records to confirm legal ownership and to identify any outstanding issues such as liens, judgments, easements, or disputes with heirs. According to Christine Matus, a title search offers more than legal compliance-it acts as a safeguard against unexpected ownership complications. In a real estate market where properties often have lengthy or complex histories, taking this step can prevent future legal or financial setbacks.

When conducted properly, a title search can provide peace of mind. However, unexpected findings are common. A New Jersey real estate attorney like Christine Matus can assist in interpreting and resolving issues uncovered during this process.“You should normally approach the title search from the perspective of hoping for the best but planning for the worst,” notes Christine Matus. A title search may reveal municipal liens, unpaid property taxes, or tax-sale certificates. These red flags are more than inconveniences-they represent legal claims that must be cleared before a property can be transferred.

Christine Matus explains that in New Jersey, many properties are subject to tax liens or other encumbrances that become evident only through a detailed title investigation. Municipalities can place liens on properties for unpaid water bills, taxes, or sewer charges. These municipal liens often take priority over other debts. Once recorded, judgments also become liens and can block sales or refinancing efforts. Christine Matus emphasizes the importance of addressing these issues early in the transaction process with support from a New Jersey real estate attorney.

Additional complications, such as easements, boundary disputes, and errors in legal documents may also appear during a title search. According to Christine Matus, incorrect or forged documentation, unresolved survey conflicts, or unexpected access rights for neighboring properties are issues that can affect how a property is used or sold. A New Jersey real estate attorney reviews the documentation thoroughly to uncover any irregularities and ensures legal clarity prior to closing.

Inheritance-related title issues can be especially disruptive. Christine Matus points out that a property being sold by a single heir might, in fact, have additional legal claimants who are unknown at the time of sale. In some cases, a will previously unknown to all parties may be discovered during the title search, presenting further complications. Resolving these matters before purchase protects both the buyer and seller from legal disputes down the line. Guidance from a New Jersey real estate attorney in such situations helps navigate these complex ownership issues.

Christine Matus reinforces the practical value of a title search even though it is not legally required in every real estate transaction in New Jersey. Mortgage lenders typically insist on a complete title search to ensure no existing claims threaten the property's legal status. Standard searches often trace property records back 30 to 60 years, depending on the complexity of the title history. A New Jersey real estate attorney reviews these findings and addresses any potential obstacles before finalizing the deal.

A successful title search involves reviewing deeds, bankruptcy records, divorce settlements, land records, and financial judgments. Christine Matus explains that each document provides vital information regarding the property's ownership chain and any legal burdens attached. Any discrepancies must be resolved to ensure the property's title can be legally transferred. Relying on a New Jersey real estate attorney during this step reduces the risk of legal challenges after the purchase is complete.

Christine Matus emphasizes that every real estate transaction, regardless of size or complexity, benefits from a full and accurate title search.“A title search is about establishing a clear and authentic ownership history, providing peace of mind to all parties involved in the real estate transaction,” says Christine Matus. Whether purchasing a newly built home or an inherited estate, the goal is always to ensure the property is free of unresolved claims.

For those considering a property transaction in New Jersey, engaging a New Jersey real estate attorney provides a strategic advantage. Title searches reveal hidden challenges, but early legal review helps resolve these issues efficiently and avoids delays. Christine Matus encourages all parties involved in real estate transactions to take this process seriously and seek legal counsel when necessary.

About The Matus Law Group:

The Matus Law Group, founded by Christine Matus, has served clients across New Jersey since 1995. With a focus on real estate and estate planning law, the firm is committed to client advocacy and community involvement. Christine Matus leads the team with a dedication to protecting clients' legal and financial interests while also supporting nonprofit efforts throughout the region.

