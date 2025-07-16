WI Vs AUS: Andre Russell To Retire From International Cricket During T20I Series Against Australia

West Indies star all-rounder and two-time T20 World Cup champion, Andre Russell, announced his retirement from his international career on Wednesday, July 16. Russell will bid farewell to international cricket after playing the first two games of the five-match series against Australia in front of his home crowd at Sabina Park in Jamaica on July 20 and 22, respectively.

On Wednesday, Cricket West Indies announced the squad for the five-match T20I series against the visiting team, Australia, and Andre Russell was added to the squad for the first two T20Is, marking his final appearance in the Maroon Jersey at his home ground, Jamaica's Sabina Park. The veteran Jamaican all-rounder was not part of the West Indies squad that won the T20I series against Ireland in June.

Andre Russell is another star West Indies player after Nicholas Pooran to quit international cricket. Pooran announced his decision to bring down his curtains on his 9-year International career at the age of 29 in June. The all-rounder will step away from cricket at the international level just seven months before next year's T20 World Cup, which India and Sri Lanka will co-host in February 2026.

'Wanted to Leave a Mark in the Maroon Colours'

The dynamic all-rounder, Andre Russell, reflected on his journey of representing the West Indies in international cricket, stating playing for Men in Maroon as one of his 'proudest achievements' in his life.

“Words cannot explain what it meant. To represent the West Indies has been one of the proudest achievements in my life,” Russell said in a statement released by Cricket West Indies.

“When I was a kid, I did not expect to get to this level, but the more you start to play and get to love the sport, you realize what you can achieve. This inspired me to become better because I wanted to leave a mark in the maroon colours and become an inspiration to others,” he added.

Andre Russell made his international debut for the West Indies in a Test match against Sri Lanka in November 2010. However, it was his only appearance in whites as he soon established himself as a limited-overs specialist, becoming one of the feared and formidable T20 all-rounders in the world with his explosive batting and pace bowling.

Andre Russell Hopes to Finish his International Career

Speaking about his retirement from international career, Andre Russell opened up about the opportunity to play his last match in front of his home crowd, with the hope of finishing his career in the Maroon jersey on high.

“I love playing for the West Indies, and I love playing at home in front of my family and friends, where I get to showcase my talent and produce more high-quality performances,” Russell added.

“I want to finish my international career on a high while being a role model for the next generation of cricketers coming out of the Caribbean,” he concluded.

Revisiting Andre Russell's International Career

After playing his only Test on his international debut, Andre Russell shifted his focus towards white-ball cricket. Russell made his ODI debut against Ireland in 2011 and went on to play 55 matches and 1034 runs, including 4 fifties, at an average of 27.21. With the ball, he picked 70 wickets, including 5 four-wicket hauls, at an average of 31.84 and an economy rate of 5.84. The all-rounder's last appearance in the ODI Cricket came against Bangladesh in June 2019.

After 2019, Andre Russell has been the only T20 player not just for West Indies but also for other franchise cricket leagues. In T20Is, the veteran all-rounder has amassed 1078 runs, including 3 fifties, at an average of 22.00 in 84 matches. With the ball, Russell has picked 61 wickets at an average of 30.59 and an economy rate of 9.30.

Andre Russell was part of the West Indies team that won the T20 World Cup in 2012 and 2016.

Following the retirement from T20Is, Russell will continue to play for franchise T20 leagues. He recently plied his trade for the Los Angeles Knight Riders in the Major League Cricket 2025, where he amassed 126 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 25.20 and picked 10 wickets at an average of 32.80 and an economy rate of 9.93 in 6 matches.