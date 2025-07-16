Chord Energy Schedules Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release And Conference Call
|
Date:
|
Thursday, August 7, 2025
|
Time:
|
10:00 a.m. Central
|
Live Webcast:
|
To join the conference call by phone without operator assistance (including sell-side analysts wishing to ask a question), you may register and enter your phone number at to receive an instant automated call back. You will be immediately placed into the call.
You may also use the following dial-in information to join the conference call by phone with operator assistance:
|
Dial-in:
|
1-800-836-8184
|
Intl. Dial-in:
|
1-646-357-8785
|
Conference ID:
|
82050
|
Website:
|
A recording of the conference call will be available beginning at 1:00 p.m. Central on the day of the call and will be available until Thursday, August 14, 2025 by dialing:
|
Replay dial-in:
|
1-888-660-6345
|
Intl. replay:
|
1-646-517-4150
|
Replay access:
|
82050 #
The call will also be available for replay for approximately 30 days at .
|
Additionally, Chord Energy plans to participate in the following energy conferences and investor events:
|
August 14, 2025
|
|
Citi 2025 Global Power & Energy Conference - Las Vegas, NV
|
August 20, 2025
|
|
Wolfe Research Fall Energy Summit - Houston, TX
|
August 26, 2025
|
|
Piper Sandler Investor Event - Houston, TX
|
September 03, 2025
|
|
Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference - New York, NY
|
September 16, 2025
|
|
TPH Investor Event - Houston, TX
|
September 18, 2025
|
|
Mizuho Oil & Gas Fall Bus Tour - Houston, TX
|
September 30, 2025
|
|
PEP Energy Conference - Austin, TX
|
September 30, 2025
|
|
Scotiabank Bus Tour - Houston, TX
About Chord Energy Corp.
Chord Energy Corp. is an independent exploration and production company with quality and sustainable long-lived assets in the Williston Basin. The Company is uniquely positioned with a best-in-class balance sheet and is focused on rigorous capital discipline and generating free cash flow by operating efficiently, safely and responsibly to develop its unconventional onshore oil-rich resources in the continental United States. For more information, please visit the Company's website at .
Contact:
Chord Energy Corporation
Bob Bakanauskas, Investor Relations, Vice President
(281) 404-9600
[email protected]
SOURCE Chord EnergyWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Atlas Adds 'All Of The Stablecoins' To Its Multi-Currency Banking Product
- Function Ushers In The Era Of Bitcoin Yield With Galaxy Digital As Investor In $10M Seed Round
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
CommentsNo comment