Good Trouble Get Down Honors John Lewis With March, Bold Vision & Call To Action

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Awill follow the march, where local civil rights leaders will respond to pressing national developments-including the recently passed tax and spending cut bill, the firing of thousands of federal workers, and the U.S. Supreme Court's decision allowing the gutting of the Department of Education.

A PANEL DISCUSSION titled "Where Do We Go From Here?" will explore motivational messaging and organizing strategies to increase voter engagement heading into the 2025 local and 2026 midterm elections. The evening will close in true John Lewis fashion-with "Happy" music, dance, and joy at the GOOD TROUBLE "GET DOWN" BLOCK PARTY , featuring a DJ and dynamic live performances.

The John Lewis Day of Action is a national call to honor Congressman Lewis's legacy by turning remembrance into resistance-and joy into justice. In Atlanta, the heart of Georgia's 5th Congressional District-the district Congressman Lewis proudly represented-local organizers will march, educate, register voters, and celebrate the power of community. This is more than a commemoration-it's a mobilization. As Congressman Lewis reminded us: "If you see something that is not right... you have a moral obligation to say something, do something."

While a coalition of Georgia groups organizes locally, the National John Lewis Day initiative-a 50-state voting and civil rights action-is led by the Transformative Justice Coalition, Black Voters Matter, Indivisible, Declaration for American Democracy, Public Citizen, and others.

Thursday, July 17, 2025 schedule:



4:00 PM: Assemble at the John Lewis "Hero" Mural - 219 Auburn Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30303



4:30 PM: Good Trouble March from mural to MLK National Historic Park Amphitheater led by Coach Q (5050I) and Attorney Gerald Griggs (GA NAACP)



5:00 PM: Press Conference Location: National Historic Park Amphitheater in front of Horizon Ebenezer (across from The King Center), 400 Auburn Ave NE



5:30 Panel Discussion – Same Location

6:00 PM–8:00 PM: Good Trouble "Get Down" Block Party Celebration

Press Conference Speakers :



Helen Butler – Georgia Coalition for the People's Agenda

Andrea Young – ACLU of Georgia

Fredrick Ingram – American Federation of Teachers (AFT)

Attorney Mawuli Davis – Davis Bozeman Johnson Law Kimberly King – League of Women Voters Atlanta/Fulton & AFT

Panel Discussion Participants :



Adrian Consonery , Jr, Lyfeline Initiative Inc (Moderator)

Tariq Craft – National Civil Rights Museum (Memphis)

Noah Waters – Atlanta University Center

Angel Ewards – Transformative Justice Coalition Autumn Smith – Director of History, SCLC

Block Party Performers :



JK Savvy

No Clu3

Total Dance Dancical Teen Company

One Love

Special Guest: Poet Laureate Hank Stewart Music by DJ Naka the Ear Doctor

The media is encouraged to attend. For more information contact Edrea via text: 818.613.9521 or email: [email protected] , Kemauhl: text- 678.663.8035 or [email protected]

Contact:

Edrea Davis, Jazzmyne PR- [email protected] /818.613.9521

Kemauhl Davis – [email protected] / 678.663.8035

