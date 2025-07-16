Good Trouble Get Down Honors John Lewis With March, Bold Vision & Call To Action
A PANEL DISCUSSION titled "Where Do We Go From Here?" will explore motivational messaging and organizing strategies to increase voter engagement heading into the 2025 local and 2026 midterm elections. The evening will close in true John Lewis fashion-with "Happy" music, dance, and joy at the GOOD TROUBLE "GET DOWN" BLOCK PARTY , featuring a DJ and dynamic live performances.
The John Lewis Day of Action is a national call to honor Congressman Lewis's legacy by turning remembrance into resistance-and joy into justice. In Atlanta, the heart of Georgia's 5th Congressional District-the district Congressman Lewis proudly represented-local organizers will march, educate, register voters, and celebrate the power of community. This is more than a commemoration-it's a mobilization. As Congressman Lewis reminded us: "If you see something that is not right... you have a moral obligation to say something, do something."
While a coalition of Georgia groups organizes locally, the National John Lewis Day initiative-a 50-state voting and civil rights action-is led by the Transformative Justice Coalition, Black Voters Matter, Indivisible, Declaration for American Democracy, Public Citizen, and others.
Thursday, July 17, 2025 schedule:
-
4:00 PM: Assemble at the John Lewis "Hero" Mural - 219 Auburn Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30303
4:30 PM: Good Trouble March from mural to MLK National Historic Park Amphitheater led by Coach Q (5050I) and Attorney Gerald Griggs (GA NAACP)
5:00 PM: Press Conference Location: National Historic Park Amphitheater in front of Horizon Ebenezer (across from The King Center), 400 Auburn Ave NE
5:30 Panel Discussion – Same Location
6:00 PM–8:00 PM: Good Trouble "Get Down" Block Party Celebration
Press Conference Speakers :
-
Helen Butler – Georgia Coalition for the People's Agenda
Andrea Young – ACLU of Georgia
Fredrick Ingram – American Federation of Teachers (AFT)
Attorney Mawuli Davis – Davis Bozeman Johnson Law
Kimberly King – League of Women Voters Atlanta/Fulton & AFT
Panel Discussion Participants :
-
Adrian Consonery , Jr, Lyfeline Initiative Inc (Moderator)
Tariq Craft – National Civil Rights Museum (Memphis)
Noah Waters – Atlanta University Center
Angel Ewards – Transformative Justice Coalition
Autumn Smith – Director of History, SCLC
Block Party Performers :
-
JK Savvy
No Clu3
Total Dance Dancical Teen Company
One Love
Special Guest: Poet Laureate Hank Stewart
Music by DJ Naka the Ear Doctor
The media is encouraged to attend. For more information contact Edrea via text: 818.613.9521 or email: [email protected] , Kemauhl: text- 678.663.8035 or [email protected]
Contact:
Edrea Davis, Jazzmyne PR- [email protected] /818.613.9521
Kemauhl Davis – [email protected] / 678.663.8035
SOURCE Georgia Coalition for the People's Agenda
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Atlas Adds 'All Of The Stablecoins' To Its Multi-Currency Banking Product
- Function Ushers In The Era Of Bitcoin Yield With Galaxy Digital As Investor In $10M Seed Round
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
CommentsNo comment