GBK & Sydenham Host Star-Studded Pre-ESPY Longevity Talent Lounge At Sydenham Clinic In Beverly Hills
Sports stars and invited guests at this week's Pre-ESPY Awards Lounge were treated to an impressive array of gifts, including 5th Wheel scooters and e-bikes from INVANTI, wellness offerings like genetic testing from Nucleus, and handcrafted meals, smoothies, and wellness products from RightMealz. Luxury travel experiences included a trip to Fiji from Raiwasa Villas, a three-day spiritual retreat at Siddhayatan in Texas presented by the nonprofit docuseries BALANCE, and an island escape to Turks and Caicos from Sailrock Resort. Home goods featured The Sleep Spa by Hästens, a Swedish luxury bedmaker founded in 1852, and Evercool cooling sheets and comforters from REST. Guests also received lifestyle fashion accessories from Loungefly that combines fandom & style, modern footwear from UOVO, luxury eyewear from Sama Eyewear, and guests connected with Joy A. Booker-Thornton, CEO of C2 Productions Way), who was on-site showcasing her concept developmental production company. Unique experiences included Pepper Pong, a portable hybrid of pickleball and ping pong, and ghostwriting services from Action Takers Publishing to help attendees share their personal stories.
The lounge also featured food and $1,000 gift cards from Ike's Love and Sandwiches, as well as Like Air Puffs and David Protein Bars to snack on. Music was curated by Adam Gomez of ADM Entertainment and the talent and press were secured by Mosaic PR.
In keeping with GBK's strong tradition of giving back, several nonprofit organizations were present at the lounge to educate guests and raise awareness for their causes. These included the Luskin Orthopedic Institute for Children, which provides expert pediatric orthopedic care regardless of financial need; the Foundation for a Drug-Free World, the largest independent nonprofit drug education program globally; and Food on Foot, a nonprofit dedicated to offering meals, clothing, life skills training, employment, and housing support to low-income residents of Los Angeles. Philanthropy remains a core value for GBK Brand Bar CEO, Gavin Keilly, who has helped raise over $10 million for various charities through his lounges.
GBK Brand Bar is a luxury lifestyle gifting and special events company specializing in entertainment marketing integration. Founded in 2002 by Gavin Keilly, GBK is widely recognized in the entertainment industry for adding a distinctive touch to the luxury lounge experience. The company offers clients a full range of marketing services tailored to elevate brand presence and engagement. For more information about Gavin Keilly or GBK please visit .
