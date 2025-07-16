Award-Winning Chamonix At Firefly Sets A New Standard For Modern Farmhouse Living

BOULDER, Colo., July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chamonix at Firefly isn't just another modern farmhouse, it's Gold Nugget's Home of the Year, an honor that recognizes the best in architectural design, planning, and community development across the United States and internationally. Designed by DTJ DESIGN in close collaboration with Candlelight Homes, The Chamonix blends Scandinavian-inspired style, production-savvy execution, and a deep commitment to livability raising the bar for new, production-build communities.

This design is a fresh take on a familiar favorite. "We started with the modern farmhouse, a style people already love for its simplicity and warmth, and pushed it further," said David Poppleton, Partner + Owner at DTJ DESIGN. "By layering in Scandinavian influences, natural materials, and thoughtful details, we created a home that feels modern yet deeply inviting. It's sophisticated, but never cold."

Most homes with this level of design show up in boutique or custom neighborhoods. The Chamonix, however, proves it can thrive at scale. "It's rare to see these kinds of details carried through in a production community," said Rachel Magee, Project Designer. "We worked hand-in-hand with Candlelight to keep the homes beautiful, buildable, and aligned with their vision without compromising the special moments that make them stand out."

Located in Eagle Mountain, Utah, Firefly is a place where families can reconnect with nature, neighbors, and each other. The homes, including The Chamonix, reflect that same vision. Side courtyards central to each plan bring light deep into the home and create private outdoor retreats, even on narrow lots. "Every active side of the house looks into its own courtyard," David said. "You get incredible daylight and an outdoor lifestyle without giving up privacy." Large windows, some tucked between kitchen cabinets, amplify those connections.

Subtle touches, like built-in tech drawers, encourage homeowners to set devices aside and engage in real moments-aligning perfectly with the community's mission to prioritize genuine connection.

Winning Home of the Year at the Gold Nugget Awards is more than an industry nod, it's recognition on one of the largest stages for design and development. This award celebrates projects that push creative boundaries while delivering practical, market-driven solutions. For DTJ and Candlelight, it underscores what's possible when a builder and design team share a bold vision and stick with it. "Even with the usual constraints of production homes, we stayed focused on creating something meaningful," David said. "We didn't compromise, and that's why these homes resonate."

For more information on DTJ DESIGN's award-winning projects, visit .

About Candlelight Homes

Candlelight Homes builds vibrant communities across Utah, pairing timeless architecture with parks, trails, and gathering spaces that encourage connection. Their commitment to quality and lifestyle-forward design makes neighborhoods like Firefly truly stand out.

About DTJ DESIGN

DTJ DESIGN, Inc. is a nationally recognized architecture, planning, and landscape architecture firm headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, with offices in Austin, Atlanta, and Denver. For over 40 years, DTJ has delivered creative, sustainable designs across residential, commercial, and public spaces-shaping places where people live, gather, and grow.

SOURCE DTJ DESIGN, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED