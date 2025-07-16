Citigroup Raises Price Targets On Cruise Operators As High Demand, Limited Capacity Make Room For More Price Hikes
Citigroup raised price targets on cruise operators such as Carnival Corp. (CCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) on Wednesday, as high demand for sea-based vacations, combined with limited new capacity, positions these companies to gain greater pricing power, which would enable them to raise fares without harming bookings.
Carnival shares were up 1.3% in early trading, and Norwegian Cruise stock traded nearly 2% higher. Citigroup said recent data shows improving trends in May through July.
“Better-than-ever” demand dynamics and "lower-than-historical" supply growth dynamics are setting up a favorable pricing environment for the cruise lines that could last much longer than investors expect, Citigroup analyst James Hardiman said, according to TheFly.
The brokerage raised its price target on Carnival to $37 from $30 and on Norwegian Cruise to $30 from $25. It maintained a 'Buy' rating on both companies.
Retail sentiment on Carnival remained unchanged from 'bearish' a day ago, with chatter standing at 'low' levels. For Norwegian Cruise, sentiment dropped to 'bullish' from the 'extremely bullish' territory, with message volume being 'high,' according to Stocktwits data.
Citigroup also added Carnival to its focus list, replacing Royal Caribbean (RCL), citing valuation.
The brokerage raised its price target on Royal Caribbean to $390 from $318 and Viking Holdings (VIK) to $68 from $57. It maintained a 'Buy' rating on both companies.
Royal Caribbean and Viking Holdings shares were up nearly 1% on Wednesday. Retail sentiment on Royal Caribbean was unmoved within the 'bearish' territory compared with a day ago, with chatter at 'low' levels.
Viking Holdings also saw 'bearish' sentiment, unchanged from a day ago, with message volume at 'normal' levels, according to Stocktwits data.
Shares of Carnival gained nearly 18% this year while Royal Caribbean stock jumped about 50%. Meanwhile, Norwegian Cruise shares fell over 10% year-to-date.
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Atlas Adds 'All Of The Stablecoins' To Its Multi-Currency Banking Product
- Function Ushers In The Era Of Bitcoin Yield With Galaxy Digital As Investor In $10M Seed Round
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
CommentsNo comment