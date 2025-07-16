The Institute Of Internal Auditors Names Stefano Comotti As New Global Board Chair
"Stefano's career exemplifies what it means to be a future-oriented audit leader, blending deep knowledge and expertise across governance, risk, and strategic advisory," said Anthony Pugliese, CIA, CPA, CGMA, CITP, President and CEO of The IIA . "At a moment when the risk environment is in constant flux and stakeholder expectations continue to grow as they evolve, I am confident that Stefano's leadership will inspire the profession to act with strategic vision, agility, and intentional foresight."
Comotti's platform for this year – "Be The Future" – challenges internal auditors to go beyond "earning a seat at the table" to fully embrace their role as forward‐looking strategic advisors. As part of this platform, he will focus on:
-
Harnessing emerging technology and equipping practitioners with the skills to leverage AI and other automation tools while adapting risk frameworks to keep pace with technological innovation.
Proactively addressing rising stakeholder expectations , helping practitioners align risk insights and strategic guidance to reinforce stronger trust and meet evolving demands.
Leading with purpose , ensuring that The IIA and its members continue to build a future-ready and agile profession that delivers lasting value amidst constant change.
"I'm honored to take the reins as The IIA's Chair of the Global Board at such a pivotal time for our profession," Comotti said. "Now, more than ever, internal auditors must lead with clarity and purpose, guiding organizations through technological disruption, geopolitical uncertainty, and regulatory change. I look forward to working with The IIA's staff and volunteer leadership as Global Chair. I call on practitioners worldwide to reflect on what it truly means to "Be The Future," and how they can continue to innovate, build trust, and help shape a more resilient and future-ready world."
About The Institute of Internal Auditors
The Institute of Internal Auditors (The IIA) is an international professional association that serves more than 265,000 global members and has awarded more than 200,000 Certified Internal Auditor (CIA) certifications worldwide. Established in 1941, The IIA is recognized throughout the world as the internal audit profession's leader in standards, certifications, education, research, and technical guidance. For more information, visit theiia .
SOURCE The Institute of Internal Auditors
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Shheikh.Io Launches SHHEIKH Token Presale For Blockchain-Backed Real‐World Asset Investments
- PEPESCAPE Launches Crypto Presale, Combining Memecoin Culture With Decentralized Finance Ecosystem
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
CommentsNo comment