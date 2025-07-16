The Institute Of Internal Auditors Names Stefano Comotti As New Global Board Chair

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Comotti, who currently works for a listed group in the luxury goods industry, joins a distinguished rank of volunteer leaders who have guided The IIA through the years as Global Board Chair. With a three‐decade career – including leadership roles at both Ernst & Young and Gucci Group – he brings deep expertise across financial audit, risk management, and corporate governance. He has been instrumental in developing innovative risk management and self-assessment frameworks and championed social and environmental audit programs across global supply chains. He previously served as the Board's 2024 - 2025 Global Senior Vice Chair and 2023 - 2024 Outside North America Lead Director.

"Stefano's career exemplifies what it means to be a future-oriented audit leader, blending deep knowledge and expertise across governance, risk, and strategic advisory," said Anthony Pugliese, CIA, CPA, CGMA, CITP, President and CEO of The IIA . "At a moment when the risk environment is in constant flux and stakeholder expectations continue to grow as they evolve, I am confident that Stefano's leadership will inspire the profession to act with strategic vision, agility, and intentional foresight."

Comotti's platform for this year – "Be The Future" – challenges internal auditors to go beyond "earning a seat at the table" to fully embrace their role as forward‐looking strategic advisors. As part of this platform, he will focus on:



Harnessing emerging technology and equipping practitioners with the skills to leverage AI and other automation tools while adapting risk frameworks to keep pace with technological innovation.

Proactively addressing rising stakeholder expectations , helping practitioners align risk insights and strategic guidance to reinforce stronger trust and meet evolving demands. Leading with purpose , ensuring that The IIA and its members continue to build a future-ready and agile profession that delivers lasting value amidst constant change.

"I'm honored to take the reins as The IIA's Chair of the Global Board at such a pivotal time for our profession," Comotti said. "Now, more than ever, internal auditors must lead with clarity and purpose, guiding organizations through technological disruption, geopolitical uncertainty, and regulatory change. I look forward to working with The IIA's staff and volunteer leadership as Global Chair. I call on practitioners worldwide to reflect on what it truly means to "Be The Future," and how they can continue to innovate, build trust, and help shape a more resilient and future-ready world."

About The Institute of Internal Auditors

The Institute of Internal Auditors (The IIA) is an international professional association that serves more than 265,000 global members and has awarded more than 200,000 Certified Internal Auditor (CIA) certifications worldwide. Established in 1941, The IIA is recognized throughout the world as the internal audit profession's leader in standards, certifications, education, research, and technical guidance. For more information, visit theiia .

SOURCE The Institute of Internal Auditors