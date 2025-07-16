Ralph Lauren Fragrances Announces Usher As The New Face Of Ralph's Club New York

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)Ralph Lauren Fragrances announces global music icon and award-winning artistas the face of the new

This groundbreaking partnership marks USHER's first fragrance campaign and Ralph Lauren Fragrances' first partnership with a major award-winning music star, celebrating New York City, where icons of style and culture meet. Crafted for the true maverick of style, the spirit of Ralph's Club New York captures the timeless glamour of Manhattan's golden age, celebrating the city's modern energy, authenticity and enduring excellence.

An eight-time Grammy Award winner, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, USHER has been globally revered as one of the greatest singers, dancers, and composers for more than three decades. With iconic hits like“Yeah!“,“U Got It Bad,”“My Boo,” and“Confessions,” USHER stands as one of our era's most unstoppable forces. His electrifying talent and transcendent stage presence continues to break boundaries - from his record-setting Las Vegas residency to his unforgettable 2024 Super Bowl halftime performance, and a career that has sold more than 80 million records.

Three decades into his multifaceted, culture-shifting career of commanding audiences, no other entertainment pioneer exemplifies enduring sophistication, electric aura, and sensual magnetism as powerfully as USHER - the confident new face of Ralph's Club New York.

USHER's relentless pursuit of creative excellence makes him the ultimate embodiment of success and a Ralph Lauren gentleman. He has leveraged his power and platform to nurture emerging talent and create positive change through his New Look Foundation, which has empowered more than 60,000 teens over the past 25 years.

“I have the greatest respect and admiration for what Lauren has accomplished and I could not be more happy and proud to join Ralph Lauren Fragrances. This is a brand that represents the best of who I want to be as an entrepreneur, a creator, and a man. I'm inspired and energized-this partnership feels like coming home.” ~ USHER

“Ralph Lauren Fragrances is entering a new chapter that is more daring and outspoken than ever. USHER is the dream artist to bring this power, creativity, and boldness to life.” ~ Charles Finaz de Villaine, Global President Ralph Lauren Fragrances.

