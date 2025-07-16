The 21St Annual LDC Gas Forum Energy Innovations Rockies & West Takes Place In Denver, CO August 11 - 13, 2025

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2025) - Over two hundred fifty energy industry professionals gather in August to gain insight and analysis of up to the minute issues facing the U.S. Rockies & West natural gas market region. The 21annual Energy Innovations - LDC Gas Forum Rockies & West takes place August 11 - 13, 2025 in Denver, CO. This is the industry's premier gathering for natural gas industry professionals, which is much more than simply a conference, with participants routinely negotiating commercial transactions during the event.

This year's Program is packed with relevant critical issues faced by natural gas market stakeholders across the value chain. A key theme spanning the Agenda is the reset of markets to support the Administration's policy of unleashing American energy, including supplying the remarkable projected increase in natural gas demand. Beyond this overarching theme, the Agenda also addresses issues unique to U.S. Rockies & West natural gas markets. Gas/electric coordination challenges, including electricity demand growth to serve AI Data Centers and general growth in reliable/non-intermittent electricity, translates into a significant forecasted increase for natural gas fired power generation. New midstream infrastructure projects, desperately needed to move natural gas to markets on a reliable basis, are in development. LNG Exports, primarily on the U.S. Gulf Coast liquefaction facilities, but also on the Canadian pacific coast, are now competing for supply from production regions that traditionally serve U.S. Rockies & West markets. The convergence of these market conditions translates into potential for volatility and the need for informed decisions on structuring commercial arrangements into the future.

In addition, recurring LDC Gas Forum topics include market fundamentals (supply/demand), natural gas supply capabilities, midstream infrastructure project updates, end use natural gas user perspectives, gas/electric coordination, policy/regulatory/legal analysis, and technology innovations. All this against a backdrop of commercial operations involving producing, transporting, and buying natural gas.

The content/insight program of the LDC Gas Forum Rockies & West consists of 2 1⁄2 days with a total of eighteen keynote Presentations and Panels. Keynote addresses will be delivered by Ron Gusek, CEO, Liberty Energy, Sam Thigpen, Founder/CEO, Sapphire Gas Solutions, and James Pearson, Senior Market Analyst, ConocoPhillips, and Dan Haley, Executive Director, Coloradans for Responsible Energy Development.

The Program also includes four moderated interactive Panel discussions addressing a variety of timely topics, with knowledgeable subject matter experts including executives from: bp; DRW Holdings; Natural Gas Intelligence (NGI); NatGasHub; NRG Energy; Promethius Hyperscale; Frontier Infrastructure Holdings; PureWest; NRG Energy; Trellis Energy; nGenue; Cleveland Advisory; Enbridge; Vantage Data Centers; and SoCal Gas. These Presentations and moderated Panel discussions offer an excellent opportunity to gain insight into topical issues, with drill-down focus and actionable takeaways, from a variety of perspectives.

The agenda also allocates multiple sessions of dedicated time for networking, to facilitate discussion, including with speakers, and to meet and connect with existing and prospective customers.

This Forum focuses on energy innovations in U.S. Rockies & West natural gas markets, while six other LDC Gas Forums throughout the year address other key regions and market segments across the continent.

Even in today's digital age, natural gas market participants appreciate events that facilitate face-to-face interaction. The LDC Gas Forum is uniquely structured to meet this expectation. The Forums have been the venue of choice for thousands of participants for decades. Registration is still available at .

The LDC Gas Forums (4), Gulf Coast Energy Forum, and NatGas to Power Forum series consists of six annual events, each focused on a key natural gas market region across North America. This is where buyers and sellers meet to do business. Much more than simply conferences, the Forums are a well-structured event that delivers insights into critical issues affecting natural gas, LNG, natural gas power generation, and emerging energy markets, but in addition, provide participants opportunities to meet with industry counterparts to complete commercial business transactions. Timely panel discussions featuring key industry experts focus on important questions facing buyers, sellers, transportation operators, service/product suppliers, and other market stakeholders in competitive energy markets. Topics addressed include: natural gas market fundamentals (supply/demand) and price forecasting; LNG exports; natural gas power generation demand (incl. AI Data Centers); gas/electric coordination; natural gas infrastructure additions; energy policy, regulation and legal; Mexico natural gas exports; natural gas end user perspectives; virtual pipeline solutions; technology innovations for energy; energy evolution/additions providing supply security, affordability, and lower carbon alternatives (incl. certified gas, RNG, CCS).

Participants at the Forums include C-Suite market leaders, decision makers and subject matter experts, representing all segments of the commercial natural gas value chain including utilities, industrial gas consumers, producers, pipelines, marketers, key service/product providers, as well as policy makers, regulators and market analysts. Multiple dedicated networking sessions give you access to your clients, prospects, and peers to pursue opportunities in the market.

The LDC Gas Forums: Southeast, Northeast, Energy Innovations: Rockies & West, Mid-Continent, Gulf Coast Energy Forum, and NatGas to Power Forum.

