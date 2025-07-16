Trade Turnover Between Azerbaijan And Colombia Sees Significant Growth

The surge in bilateral trade highlights expanding commercial engagement between the two countries, although the overall trade volume remains modest. Thus, according to the official data, Azerbaijan's exports to Colombia amounted to...

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%