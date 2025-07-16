Daughter Of Chairman Of Halk Maslahaty Of Turkmenistan Oguljahan Atabayeva Visits Baku Book Center

MENAFN - AzerNews) On July 16, Oguljahan Atabayeva, daughter of the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, and Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, visited the Baku Book Center.

Gunel Rzayeva, Director of the Baku Book Center, welcomed the guests and provided information about the Center.

Established through the initiative and support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Baku Book Center officially opened its doors to visitors on September 1, 2018.

The Center offers a rich and diverse selection of books across a wide range of genres in Azerbaijani, Russian, Turkish, English, Chinese, French, German, Arabic, and other languages.

Spanning 2,500 square meters, the Center displays a variety of publications by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation across both the ground and first floors. Visitors can also explore a wide array of items, including“I Love Baku” clothing, souvenirs and accessories, “Azerpoct” products, bestsellers in multiple languages, non-fiction titles, classic literature, art albums, and tourist guidebooks.

The first floor also features the Coffee Mood café - an inviting space for reading, meeting friends, or enjoying coffee and magazines in a cozy atmosphere.

The second floor houses a reading room, a dedicated area for visually impaired visitors, a children's zone, a venue for literary and cultural events, and an educational section.

The Baku Book Center regularly hosts various events, such as book launches, author meet-and-greets, cultural programs, and masterclasses. It also organizes special reading sessions for children featuring prominent guests. In addition, the Center actively collaborates with international organizations and diplomatic missions to host exclusive events.

Interactive displays throughout the venue keep visitors informed about available titles and the latest arrivals.

On behalf of the Baku Book Center, a keepsake was presented to Oguljahan Atabayeva.