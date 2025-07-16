Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Commander-In-Chief Of AFU Held His First Telephone Conversation With New Supreme Allied Commander Europe

2025-07-16 03:09:01
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Syrskyi announced this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"The conversation took place in the spirit of true partnership. I received firm commitments of support from both America and the Alliance," Syrskyi said.

According to the Commander-in-Chief, following the recent statement by US President Trump and NATO Secretary General Rutte on a new package of weapons for Ukraine, an intensive phase of cooperation is expected in the coming months.

Read also: Sabotage attempt in Odesa region: 22-year-old nabbed while trying to set military office ablaze

Syrskyi expressed gratitude for the“reliability and loyalty” in supporting the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

As reported by Ukrinform, US Air Force Lieutenant General Alexus Grynkewich officially took office as Supreme Allied Commander Europe at a ceremony in Mons on July 4.

Photo: Main Communications Directorate of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

