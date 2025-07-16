PSD: Single-Vehicle Crashes Among Most Dangerous Traffic Accidents

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 16 (Petra) – The Public Security Directorate (PSD) has warned that so-called "single-vehicle crashes" incidents involving only one vehicle without collision with another are often among the most dangerous types of traffic accidents, typically resulting in serious injuries due to collisions with fixed objects, rollovers, or vehicle overturns.In a statement issued Wednesday, the directorate cited several key causes of these accidents, including driver distraction, such as using mobile phones or eating and drinking while driving. Excessive speed, it noted, also significantly reduces a driver's ability to maintain control, particularly on curves or during unsafe overtaking maneuvers.The PSD further highlighted fatigue and drowsiness as major risk factors, along with poor vehicle maintenance such as brake or tire failure which can critically impair driving safety.Drivers were urged to strictly observe speed limits, avoid mobile phone use while driving, and ensure regular vehicle maintenance. The statement also emphasized the life-saving importance of wearing seat belts, stressing that prevention begins with driver awareness and ends with safeguarding lives.