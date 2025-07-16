Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Interior Minister Visits Jaber Border Crossing, Urges Faster Passenger Processing

Interior Minister Visits Jaber Border Crossing, Urges Faster Passenger Processing


2025-07-16 03:08:24
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, July 16 (Petra) – Minister of Interior Mazen Farraya visited the Jaber Border Crossing on Wednesday to inspect operations and review the travel process for both incoming and outgoing passengers.
During the visit, Minister Farraya directed officials at the crossing to reduce the time travelers spend inside the border center by improving logistical services, streamlining procedures, and accelerating their implementation.
Limited infrastructure modifications are planned in the near future to support these improvements.

MENAFN16072025000117011021ID1109810420

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search