Interior Minister Visits Jaber Border Crossing, Urges Faster Passenger Processing

Amman, July 16 (Petra) – Minister of Interior Mazen Farraya visited the Jaber Border Crossing on Wednesday to inspect operations and review the travel process for both incoming and outgoing passengers.During the visit, Minister Farraya directed officials at the crossing to reduce the time travelers spend inside the border center by improving logistical services, streamlining procedures, and accelerating their implementation.Limited infrastructure modifications are planned in the near future to support these improvements.

