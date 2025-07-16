American Consumer Assessment Inc. Announces“Hotel” Winners For California In The 2025 American Consumer Awards

The results of the 2025 American Consumer Awards in the 'Hotel' category, organized by the American Consumer Right Association (ACRA) and managed by the American Consumer Assessment (ACA), have been announced for the California region.

These awards aim to uphold consumers' fundamental rights by sharing results based on consumer evaluations, providing objective and valuable information, and promoting the qualitative enhancement of consumers' lives.

Evaluations for the 2025 American Consumer Awards 'Hotel' category were conducted from March to June, we conducted an evaluation through review platforms. The evaluation criteria included staff friendliness, facility satisfaction, pricing satisfaction, accessibility, and overall guest satisfaction. Several exceptional hotels have been recognized for their commitment to excellence in this category.

The Beverly Hills Hotel

Hotel Bel-Air

Beverly Wilshire. A Four Seasons Hotel

The Resort at Pelican Hill

Rosewood Sand Hill

Hotel del Coronado (10th Street)

San Francisco Marriott Marquis

Hyatt Regency San Francisco (5 Embarcadero Ctr)

Monterey Plaza Hotel & Spa

JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE

Ayres Hotel Orange

Ayres Hotel Costa Mesa/Newport Beach

Ayres Hotel Manhattan Beach/Hawthorne

Ayres Hotel Anaheim

Ayres Hotel Redlands - Loma Linda

A spokesperson for the American Consumer Assessment inc. stated, "The 2025 American Consumer Awards are grounded in evaluations from real consumers, and we hope these results will provide trustworthy information for consumers and contribute to the growth of the Hotel industry. We also believe that these assessments will encourage businesses to prioritize customer satisfaction and continue to offer exceptional service."