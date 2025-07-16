American Consumer Assessment Inc. Announces“Hotel” Winners For California In The 2025 American Consumer Awards
The results of the 2025 American Consumer Awards in the 'Hotel' category, organized by the American Consumer Right Association (ACRA) and managed by the American Consumer Assessment (ACA), have been announced for the California region.
These awards aim to uphold consumers' fundamental rights by sharing results based on consumer evaluations, providing objective and valuable information, and promoting the qualitative enhancement of consumers' lives.
Evaluations for the 2025 American Consumer Awards 'Hotel' category were conducted from March to June, we conducted an evaluation through review platforms. The evaluation criteria included staff friendliness, facility satisfaction, pricing satisfaction, accessibility, and overall guest satisfaction. Several exceptional hotels have been recognized for their commitment to excellence in this category.
The Beverly Hills Hotel
Hotel Bel-Air
Beverly Wilshire. A Four Seasons Hotel
The Resort at Pelican Hill
Rosewood Sand Hill
Hotel del Coronado (10th Street)
San Francisco Marriott Marquis
Hyatt Regency San Francisco (5 Embarcadero Ctr)
Monterey Plaza Hotel & Spa
JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE
Ayres Hotel Orange
Ayres Hotel Costa Mesa/Newport Beach
Ayres Hotel Manhattan Beach/Hawthorne
Ayres Hotel Anaheim
Ayres Hotel Redlands - Loma Linda
A spokesperson for the American Consumer Assessment inc. stated, "The 2025 American Consumer Awards are grounded in evaluations from real consumers, and we hope these results will provide trustworthy information for consumers and contribute to the growth of the Hotel industry. We also believe that these assessments will encourage businesses to prioritize customer satisfaction and continue to offer exceptional service."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Atlas Adds 'All Of The Stablecoins' To Its Multi-Currency Banking Product
- Function Ushers In The Era Of Bitcoin Yield With Galaxy Digital As Investor In $10M Seed Round
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
CommentsNo comment