GCC Army Chiefs 11Th Consultative Meeting Concludes

2025-07-16 03:05:27
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 16 (KUNA) -- The 11th meeting consultative meeting for GCC Chiefs of Armed Forces concluded on Wednesday,
Hosted by Kuwait, the meeting discussed ways to enhance defense cooperation and coordinate training to strengthen security and raise combat readiness.
Deputy Chief of Staff of the Kuwaiti Army, Air Vice Marshal Sabah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah chaired the meeting, which emphasized military integration among member states, said the Kuwaiti Army in a statement.
The army chiefs discussed several topics on the agenda that reflect the aspirations and goals of GCC leaders. (end)
