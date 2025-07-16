KTL Solutions, LLC Guides Tribally Owned Akiak Technology LLC, To Successful CMMC Level 2 Assessment
"This was not just about compliance. It was about enabling Akiak Technology to step confidently into the defense sector with a secure and validated infrastructure," said Timothy Lally, President and Owner. "We're proud that our technical support helped guide a tribally owned small business through a complex compliance journey, knowing their success directly contributes to economic development in the remote community of Akiak, AK."
KTL Solutions started by providing technical guidance leading to the deployment of a FedRAMP-certified Microsoft Government Community Cloud High (GCC High) enclave for Akiak Technology, while also supporting audit readiness. By leveraging AI integration tools, the team was able to centralize risk identification, streamline compliance and audit processes, and enhance overall business analysis and review efforts. "We supported Akiak Technology throughout their C3PAO assessment process, including the interview phase and control testing and overall helping to navigate the effectiveness of implemented security controls," said Lally. "Akiak Technology's perfect score of 110 demonstrated our expertise and commitment to their CMMC level 2 achievement."
About KTL Solutions
KTL Solutions is a leading Microsoft Partner, MSP, and provider of CMMC assessment services. With a deep commitment to protecting critical information, KTL Solutions partners with organizations across various industries to enhance their cybersecurity capabilities and ensure compliance with regulatory requirements. For more information about KTL Solutions and its services, please visit .
About Akiak Technology
Akiak Technology LLC is a Small Business Administration certified 8(a) Tribal Owned HUBZone IT consulting and services company serving the Akiak Native Community Tribe in remote western Alaska.
Media Contact:
Stacy Jutras
Director of Marketing
KTL Solutions
[email protected]
SOURCE KTL Solutions, Inc
Legal Disclaimer:
