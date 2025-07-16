Al Hamra Launches AED 3 Billion Residential Projects - Al Hamra Greens And Aila Homes

MENAFN - AETOSWire) Al Hamra, the leading lifestyle developer and real estate investment company in Ras Al Khaimah, has officially launched two landmark residential developments Al Hamra Greens and- with a combined investment value exceeding AED 3 billion. The launch event, held onwelcomed over

Located in Al Hamra Village , both projects highlight the developer's focus on design-led, high-quality living.

Al Hamra Greens is a wellness-centric community inspired by Scandinavian design and rooted in the philosophy of“ Reconnect with Living .” Located opposite RAK Central, it offers breathtaking views of RAK's urban hub, the Al Hamra Championship Golf Course, and Wynn Al Marjan Island. The project comprises 1,754 apartments in 1 to 3 bedroom layouts, all with private balconies for seamless indoor-outdoor living. Starting from AED 1.2 million, the development boasts an array of amenities including lush gardens, BBQ terraces, paddle tennis and basketball courts, jogging and cycling tracks, kids' play zones, a pet park, a wellness spa, and a gym with panoramic views. Over 38% of the project sold out within 24 hours of launch.

Aila Homes , launched alongside, features 200 upscale 3- and 4-bedroom townhouses with modern architecture, spacious layouts, private gardens, and direct access to community facilities. With more than 50% sold before the official launch , Aila Homes reflects strong demand for ready-to-move family homes in the emirate.

Benoy Kurien, Group CEO of Al Hamra , said:

“These launches respond directly to growing customer demand for meaningful, nature-rooted lifestyles and community living. They mark a key milestone in Al Hamra's growth journey and our commitment to delivering value-driven developments.

Residents of both communities will benefit from the wider Al Hamra ecosystem, including a championship golf course, a 220-berth marina, and luxury hospitality assets like Waldorf Astoria, The Ritz-Carlton, Sofitel, and Al Hamra Village Hotel & Residences.

Looking ahead, Al Hamra is expanding into ultra-luxury with Waldorf Astoria Residences, Ras Al Khaimah, The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Al Wadi Desert , and it's first Dubai project , reinforcing its position as a key player in the UAE's real estate sector.

For media inquiries or interest, visit

