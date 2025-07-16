140,000 New Jan Dhan Accounts Opened In First Two Weeks Of Saturation Campaign: Finmin

MENAFN - KNN India)The Ministry of Finance on Tuesday announced that approximately 140,000 new Jan Dhan accounts have been opened in the first two weeks of a three-month nationwide financial inclusion saturation campaign, aimed at expanding access to key government-backed social security and pension schemes.

Launched on July 1 by the Department of Financial Services (DFS), the campaign will run until September 30, 2025, with a focus on achieving comprehensive saturation of flagship schemes including the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), and Atal Pension Yojana (APY).

In addition to the surge in Jan Dhan accounts, the ministry reported over 540,000 new enrolments under the three Jan Suraksha schemes during the same period.

These schemes offer low-cost insurance and pension benefits to economically vulnerable citizens, and form a key pillar of the government's financial inclusion agenda.

According to the official statement, more than 43,000 enrolment camps have been held across districts nationwide since the campaign's launch, aimed at facilitating beneficiary onboarding and enhancing financial awareness.

The saturation campaign targets coverage across approximately 270,000 Gram Panchayats (GPs) and Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), ensuring that all eligible individuals receive the intended benefits of these welfare schemes.

The initiative is part of the government's broader effort to deepen financial penetration and promote inclusive growth by bridging gaps in access to basic banking, insurance, and pension services, particularly in rural and underserved regions.

(KNN Bureau)