Investornewsbreaks Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) Reports Higher Q1 Output And Revenue Ahead Of August Earnings Release

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Silvercorp Metals (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) reported preliminary results for Q1 Fiscal 2026 ended June 30, with revenue rising 13% year over year to approximately $81.3 million. Silver production rose 6% to 1.8 million ounces, with silver equivalent output up to 2.0 million ounces. Lead output climbed 1% to 15.7 million pounds, while zinc production fell 19% to 5.2 million pounds. The Ying Mining District drove performance with a 28% increase in ore processed, boosting gold output 79% to 2,050 oz. Exploration and development advanced across multiple sites, including continued drilling at Ying and GC and ramp development at the newly launched Kuanping mine. Full Q1 financials will be released after market close on August 7, 2025.

About Silvercorp

Silvercorp is a Canadian mining company producing silver, gold, lead, and zinc with a long history of profitability and growth potential. The Company's strategy is to create shareholder value by 1) focusing on generating free cash flow from long life mines; 2) organic growth through extensive drilling for discovery; 3) ongoing merger and acquisition efforts to unlock value; and 4) long term commitment to responsible mining and ESG.

