Packed Indoor Programme Of Activities On Offer In Qatar This Summer
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar's indoor spaces have become hubs for family-friendly activities, from gaming to creative workshops, educational experiences, and immersive festivals, designed to make the most of the season away from the summer heat.
Leading the charge in fun and nostalgia is the Retro Electronic Games event at City Center Doha mall, which opened on June 18 and runs until July 31.
This event provides enthusiasts with a blast from the past, featuring classic arcade games and vintage consoles that bring timeless fun to life.
Among the highlights are iconic arcade machines, vintage racing simulators, classic consoles, and joystick games, all set against a backdrop of neon vibes and throwback visuals, promising fun for seasoned gamers, as well as for those who are new to the retro scene.
For younger audiences and families seeking hands-on creativity, the City Kids Clubhouse at City Center Doha (third floor, Arabian Court) is open daily.
This colourful activity zone offers a world of imagination with activities like colouring, painting, face painting, puzzle solving, brain games, and themed crafts, alongside rotating workshops. It is an ideal stop for families whether shopping, dining, or just creating memories.
Adding to the educational and creative offerings, the Msheireb Museums Summer Programme kicked off yesterday and will run until August 28.
Described as an“inclusive creative journey for the family,” the programme features workshops that blend art, technology, artificial intelligence, and Qatari heritage.
These sessions are designed in collaboration with entities such as Doha Design District, Virginia Commonwealth Arts in Qatar, CamelCode, and Life Skills Hub.
A major highlight for all ages is the third edition of the Qatar Toy Festival, currently running daily until August 4 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre.
Spanning over 17,000sq m, this event, with Ooredoo as its official telecom sponsor, showcases more than 40 international brands and features five immersive zones tailored to different age groups and interests, including Fancy Island, Champions Land, and the action-packed Hyper Land, alongside centre-stage performances.
Those looking for educational fun can also visit the Al Thuraya Planetarium throughout July for special movie screenings.
The cinematic lineup includes captivating films such as The Phantom of the Universe on July 21, The Universe on July 23, The Zula Patrol on July 28, and Perfect Little Planet on July 30, among other movies.
For budding artists and those seeking a unique skill, the Fire Station: Artists in Residence is hosting a Youth Summer Programme from August 3-7.
Participants will have the opportunity to create their own custom jewellery, learning traditional techniques like sawing, texturing, filing, and surface finishing using brass and copper.
Led by jewellery sculptor Farah Yamout, the workshop promises a supportive environment for exploring craftsmanship, with participants' creations to be showcased in a special exhibition at the programme's conclusion.
