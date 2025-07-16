Revolutionizing Home Improvement: First-Of-Its-Kind 24-Hour Showroom Gives Homeowners Full Access Without Appointments Or Sales Pressure
"Our 24-Hour Showroom was created for today's customer-who values flexibility, control, and convenience," said Anthony J. Hoty, Owner of Window & Bath Expo. "We believe in empowering homeowners to touch, feel, compare, and learn at their own pace-any time of day or night. This is more than innovation. It's a redefinition of what 'customer-first' really means in home remodeling."
The showroom is designed to operate like the best of modern retail-drawing inspiration from brands like Amazon, Uber, and ChatGPT-offering on-demand, independent access to customers at their leisure. This bold move allows Window & Bath Expo to engage with consumers around the clock-even while team members are fast asleep. And because the model doesn't rely on hiring or staffing, rapid expansion is already in motion, with ten additional locations anticipated in the coming years.
The 24-Hour Showroom is a win-win: a seamless, customer-centric experience for homeowners, as well as a lead-generation powerhouse for the company's future growth.
Welcome to the 24-Hour Showroom.
Exclusively from Window & Bath Expo.
Our Commitment Never Sleeps.
Showroom Address:
24510 Sperry Drive
Westlake, OH 44145
Phone Numbers:
Window Expo: 440-652-2900
Bath Expo: 440-296-9999
Websites:
Window Expo:
Bath Expo:
SOURCE Window & Bath Expo
