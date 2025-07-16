Revolutionizing Home Improvement: First-Of-Its-Kind 24-Hour Showroom Gives Homeowners Full Access Without Appointments Or Sales Pressure

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This unprecedented concept is so revolutionary that a U.S. trademark has been filed for the name, and a utility patent is pending for the exclusive access method-powered by an automated text response system. Customers can browse with confidence under video surveillance, and this modern solution empowers consumers, including shift workers like police, fire, and medical professionals, to explore the showroom on their own terms-without appointments or sales pressure.further proving the need for an accessible, anytime shopping experience.

"Our 24-Hour Showroom was created for today's customer-who values flexibility, control, and convenience," said Anthony J. Hoty, Owner of Window & Bath Expo. "We believe in empowering homeowners to touch, feel, compare, and learn at their own pace-any time of day or night. This is more than innovation. It's a redefinition of what 'customer-first' really means in home remodeling."

The showroom is designed to operate like the best of modern retail-drawing inspiration from brands like Amazon, Uber, and ChatGPT-offering on-demand, independent access to customers at their leisure. This bold move allows Window & Bath Expo to engage with consumers around the clock-even while team members are fast asleep. And because the model doesn't rely on hiring or staffing, rapid expansion is already in motion, with ten additional locations anticipated in the coming years.

The 24-Hour Showroom is a win-win: a seamless, customer-centric experience for homeowners, as well as a lead-generation powerhouse for the company's future growth.

Showroom Address:

24510 Sperry Drive

Westlake, OH 44145

Phone Numbers:

Window Expo: 440-652-2900

Bath Expo: 440-296-9999

Websites:

Window Expo:

Bath Expo:

