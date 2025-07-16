Vibrant Occasions Catering Sponsors Annual Breakfast Fundraiser Supporting Youth Programs

OMG! French Toast by Vibrant Occasions served at the annual EMpact One Foundation breakfast fundraiser.

Community breakfast event sponsored by Vibrant Occasions Catering returns to support youth programs through EMpact One Foundation.

BENTON, AR, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Vibrant Occasions Catering is proud to announce its continued sponsorship of the annual "Breakfast with an EMpact" fundraising event, hosted by The EMpact One Foundation . The community breakfast will take place on Thursday, July 17, 2025, from 7:00 AM to 10:00 AM at First Security Bank, located at 205 W. Carpenter Street in Benton, Arkansas.

This marks another year of Vibrant Occasions Catering's commitment to supporting local nonprofits that directly benefit the communities they serve. The breakfast fundraiser supports EMpact One Foundation's mission to empower, motivate, and inspire individuals and communities to create positive change, with a particular focus on youth and their families.

Vibrant Occasions Catering will serve two signature breakfast options that have become community favorites:

- OMG! French Toast: Fresh brioche stuffed with mascarpone and topped with vanilla mascarpone with a touch of maple and topped with fresh strawberries and toasted coconut

- Taco Breakfast Bowl: Country-fried potatoes topped with scrambled eggs, shredded brisket, cotija cheese, and fresh pico de gallo

The EMpact One Foundation focuses on transforming the way youth impact the world through various programs and initiatives. The foundation's mission objectives include:

- Providing access to high-quality experiences for children and families

- Building character and emotional intelligence within children

- Empowering youth through leadership training and development opportunities

- Promoting inclusivity and cultural infusion

- Supporting the physical and mental wellness of children and youth

- Advancing parent, sibling, and community support through training and resources

Through programs like the Tuition Assistance Program, EMpact One provides financial assistance to give more youth access to the physical, mental, and emotional benefits of athletic programs including gymnastics, swimming, soccer, and much more.

"At Vibrant Occasions Catering, we believe in the power of community coming together to support our youth," said Chef Serge Krikorian. "This annual breakfast fundraiser allows us to use our culinary skills to make a meaningful impact in Saline County. When we can serve delicious food while helping provide opportunities for young people to thrive in athletics and leadership development, that's exactly the kind of event we're passionate about sponsoring."

How to Participate: While pre-orders for "Breakfast with an EMpact 2025" have officially closed, community members can still participate in this important fundraiser. A limited supply of meals will be available for pick-up only on the day of the event at First Security Bank. Those unable to attend can still support the cause by donating meals through the online registration system at , where donated meals will be shared with others in the community.

Event Details: Date: Thursday, July 17, 2025 Time: 7:00 AM - 10:00 AM Location: First Security Bank, 205 W. Carpenter Street, Benton, AR 72015 Tickets: $12 each

