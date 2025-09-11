Uzbekistan Bringing To Light Soaring Trade Volumes With Russia's Saint Petersburg
In this context, efforts are underway to establish a business center in Tashkent and to develop a project for the construction of the Petersburg Quarter in New Tashkent.
The talks also focused on the further expansion of mutually beneficial Uzbek-Russian cooperation, with particular attention given to the implementation of joint economic projects and the strengthening of cultural and humanitarian exchanges with Saint Petersburg.
As part of the visit, the sides adopted a roadmap covering 23 cooperation projects in key sectors, including metallurgy, instrument engineering, road construction, pharmaceuticals and healthcare, the food industry, agriculture, logistics, and others.
Moreover, certain initiatives were backed to broaden hands-on cooperation in private healthcare, education, public utilities, digital technologies, migration, and tourism.
The parties also underlined the importance of deepening humanitarian ties, agreeing to regularly organize joint cultural events. Measures will be taken to ensure the effective preparation and holding of the second meeting of the Council of Regions of the two countries, scheduled for October this year.
