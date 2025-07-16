BRO, GRSE Bridge Crucial Gap On Road Leading To Hot Springs In Ladakh
GRSE Ltd fabricated and launched the multi-span 280-feet long double lane modular bridge at KM 72.625 on the Phobrang-Marshimik-La Hot-Spring Road, on July 10 and handed it over to Project Himank of the BRO. The bridge has two spans, each of them 140-feet in length.
“This is for the first time in India that a multi-span double lane modular bridge has been launched, that too within a short time-span of just 20 days. This feat was achieved in one of the most remote and difficult terrains of the country. The team braved extreme cold weather conditions in the most critical forward area along India's borders, facilitating seamless connectivity for troop and equipment deployment for the Indian Army,” a senior GRSE official said.
The double-lane steel bridge, developed by GRSE stands as the sole indigenous solution of its kind. This is in line with India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with BRO, GRSE has already supplied 56 bridges across the country. Several of them are for strategic locations.
“These bridges have a carriageway width of 7.5 meters, permitting plying of two-way traffic in compliance with specifications laid down by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH). High tensile steel of Grade E-410 ensures strength, long life and low temperature applications. The galvanized surface finish ensures easier maintenance and longer service life. Load Class IRC 70R permits movement of both wheeled and tracked vehicles of up to 100/ 70 MT. The modular concept ensures easier transportation of bridge components to remote areas and faster erection in a short span of 30-45 days,” the official added.
There was a stand-off between the Indian and Chinese Armies in the Gogra Hot Springs area in 2020, with both sides amassing forces along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) that lies nearby. Troops and equipment have now been pulled back by both sides in a de-escalation effort. However, there are still disputes regarding patrolling rights in that area.
In August 2022, GRSE attained an exclusive distinction by becoming the sole Indian organization qualified for the Green Channel Certification for portable steel bridges (Bailey Type) from the Indian Army.
GRSE's Portable Steel Bridge Division has pushed the boundaries of innovation through intensive research and development efforts, resulting in the creation of superior versions of portable bridge designs. Over 5,900 portable steel bridges have already been supplied by GRSE to the Indian Army, BRO, NHIDCL, State Public Works Departments and other government agencies.
These versatile bridges, originally intended for disaster management, have also garnered international recognition, being exported to friendly nations including Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Myanmar, and Sri Lanka.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Atlas Adds 'All Of The Stablecoins' To Its Multi-Currency Banking Product
- Function Ushers In The Era Of Bitcoin Yield With Galaxy Digital As Investor In $10M Seed Round
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
CommentsNo comment