BRO, GRSE Bridge Crucial Gap On Road Leading To Hot Springs In Ladakh

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, July 16 (IANS) A gap in a strategic high-altitude road, leading to the Gogra Hot Springs area in Ladakh has been effectively bridged, thanks to the efforts of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd.

GRSE Ltd fabricated and launched the multi-span 280-feet long double lane modular bridge at KM 72.625 on the Phobrang-Marshimik-La Hot-Spring Road, on July 10 and handed it over to Project Himank of the BRO. The bridge has two spans, each of them 140-feet in length.

“This is for the first time in India that a multi-span double lane modular bridge has been launched, that too within a short time-span of just 20 days. This feat was achieved in one of the most remote and difficult terrains of the country. The team braved extreme cold weather conditions in the most critical forward area along India's borders, facilitating seamless connectivity for troop and equipment deployment for the Indian Army,” a senior GRSE official said.

The double-lane steel bridge, developed by GRSE stands as the sole indigenous solution of its kind. This is in line with India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with BRO, GRSE has already supplied 56 bridges across the country. Several of them are for strategic locations.

“These bridges have a carriageway width of 7.5 meters, permitting plying of two-way traffic in compliance with specifications laid down by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH). High tensile steel of Grade E-410 ensures strength, long life and low temperature applications. The galvanized surface finish ensures easier maintenance and longer service life. Load Class IRC 70R permits movement of both wheeled and tracked vehicles of up to 100/ 70 MT. The modular concept ensures easier transportation of bridge components to remote areas and faster erection in a short span of 30-45 days,” the official added.

There was a stand-off between the Indian and Chinese Armies in the Gogra Hot Springs area in 2020, with both sides amassing forces along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) that lies nearby. Troops and equipment have now been pulled back by both sides in a de-escalation effort. However, there are still disputes regarding patrolling rights in that area.

In August 2022, GRSE attained an exclusive distinction by becoming the sole Indian organization qualified for the Green Channel Certification for portable steel bridges (Bailey Type) from the Indian Army.

GRSE's Portable Steel Bridge Division has pushed the boundaries of innovation through intensive research and development efforts, resulting in the creation of superior versions of portable bridge designs. Over 5,900 portable steel bridges have already been supplied by GRSE to the Indian Army, BRO, NHIDCL, State Public Works Departments and other government agencies.

These versatile bridges, originally intended for disaster management, have also garnered international recognition, being exported to friendly nations including Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Myanmar, and Sri Lanka.