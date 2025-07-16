BSF Chases Away 7 Bangladeshi Infiltrators Along Indo-Bangla Border Rescues Cattle
These successes were reported from the North 24-Parganas, Nadia and Malda districts of West Bengal.
“Based on intelligence inputs regarding the smuggling of cattle within the jurisdiction of the Itaghati Border Outpost, troops of the 88 Bn BSF went on high alert. A special ambush team was also kept ready. Around 4.30 am, jawans in the ambush team noticed 20–22 smugglers rapidly approaching the border fence with cattle. The BSF jawans approached the smugglers and ordered them to stop. The miscreants took to their heels, taking advantage of the dark, slushy ground and marshy terrain. A search of the area led to the seizure of 17 large and eight medium-sized buffaloes,” a senior BSF official said.
Jawans of the 71 Battalion rescued 4 heads of cattle near the Boyraghat Border Outpost, while one buffalo was rescued by troops at the Sovapur Border Outpost.
“Several other successes happened during the day. Jawans of the 146 Bn, deployed at Narsaripara Border Outpost in the Nadia district, seized 8.2 kg of Ganja, whole troops of the 143 Bn recovered a consignment of banned and illegal medicines. Additionally, BSF troops monitoring the border in North 24 Parganas successfully prevented infiltration by driving back seven Bangladeshi nationals attempting to cross into Indian territory,” the official added.
The rescued cattle will be handed over to the Dhyan Foundation following the completion of the e-tagging process, while the recovered medicines and other illegal items will be handed over to the concerned authorities for further legal action.
“The Border Security Force is consistently undertaking stringent measures to curb smuggling and illegal infiltration. The force is fully committed to eliminating all forms of illegal activity along the border. Our jawans remain vigilant at all times and are fully prepared to thwart any attempt at smuggling or infiltration,” said N K Pandey, DIG and spokesperson, South Bengal Frontier, BSF.
