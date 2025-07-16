CRB Workforce And M10 Labs Announce Strategic Partnership To Deliver Scalable Fixed-Price Product Development Solutions
LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CRB Workforce, a premier provider of workforce and staffing solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with M10 Labs, a high-velocity product development firm known for its senior-only, fixed-fee execution model. As part of the partnership, CRB Workforce CEO Sam Brenner has joined M10 Labs as a Board Advisor.
This collaboration marks a significant expansion of CRB Workforce's capabilities, allowing the company to respond to increasing client demand for outcome-based, fixed-price technology solutions beyond traditional staffing. CRB Workforce will now offer end-to-end digital product development under the "M10 Labs by CRB Workforce" banner, enabling clients to engage seamlessly from idea to execution, with clarity, speed, and scalability.
"M10 Labs sets the bar when it comes to product development," said Sam Brenner, CEO of CRB Workforce. "For years, our clients have asked us for a partner that can take on fixed-fee digital builds. With this partnership, we're now able to offer exactly that while continuing to support long-term needs through workforce and staffing services once a project is delivered."
M10 Labs operates as a globally distributed team with core operations in North America, Latin America, and Asia. With over 50 senior engineers, designers, product managers, and architects, M10 Labs supports rapid onboarding and scalable team deployment. Their structured process includes UX research, design, development, QA, and deployment-guided by radical clarity, collaborative delivery, and product ownership.
"This partnership with CRB Workforce gives us a stronger foothold in the U.S. market and accelerates our ability to serve enterprise and startup clients looking for both flexibility and accountability," said Nicky Nielsen, CEO of M10 Labs.
Post-delivery, CRB Workforce will be positioned to provide ongoing support and staffing augmentation, offering clients a full-lifecycle solution from build to scale.
